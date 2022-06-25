WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Four names qualify for ladder matches; Updated card

Also, two superstars re-qualified themselves for the ladder match by winning the main event.



In the opening contest of the June 24 episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to qualify for the 2022 Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Zayn hit his pendant Helluva Kick on Nakamura to secure the clean pin-fall win.



Thus, Zayn will be making his third appearance in the Money in the Bank ladder match after participating in the 2016 and 2017 editions.





Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were already included in the MITB match lineup, last week after their qualifier ended in a double DQ. This week, WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that they were no more parts of the match.However, they got one more chance to be put back into the match with the condition of defeating the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title tag team matchup.Then in the main event of Smackdown, Drew and Sheamus defeated The Usos to officially qualify for the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Drew flattened Jimmy Uso with his pendant Claymore Kick to secure the win.Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Sami Zayn from the Smackdown roster have now joined Raw Superstars Omos and Seth Rollins to compete in the ladder match.From the women’s division, Shotzi is heading to the 2022 WWE Money In The Bank ladder match. Over on last night’s Smackdown, Shotzi defeated Tamina to qualify.Shotzi was originally scheduled to go up against Aliyah but the latter was unable to compete due to an injury. Hence Tamina was injected into the match against Shotzi but she digested the pin-fall loss after digesting the Never Wake Up DDT.Thus, Shotzi will be making her Money In The Bank ladder match debut at the next month’s premium live event. She joins Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Asuka as the sixth participants of the women’s version of the 2022 ladder match.The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank Premium Live Event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After Smackdown, the match card for the event stands as follows:Raw Women’s ChampionshipBianca Belair (c) vs. CarmellaSmackdown Women’s ChampionshipRonda Rousey (c) vs. NatalyaWWE Undisputed Tag Team ChampionshipThe Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder MatchLacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. 1 Superstar TBDMen’s Money in the Bank Ladder MatchSeth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. 2 Superstars TBD