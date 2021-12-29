WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: December 28, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Dec 29: This week’s NXT acted as the go-home episode for the New Year’s EVIL 2022. A number-one contender’s tag team match for the NXT Women’s Championship was the main event of the night.



A couple of matches for the first episode of 2022 were confirmed while Solo Sikoa moved on with his winning spree. Also, an in-ring debut took place for the NXT female division on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.



Check out the recap and results from the December 29 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:



– Grayson Waller kicked things off amid heavy boos from the NXT fans as he plugged in the ongoing feud with Raw Superstar AJ Styles. Then in the opening contest, Waller defeated Odyssey Jones.



Waller avoided a splash, sending Jones went right into the exposed turnbuckle as he hit a Stunner for the pin to win. After the match, AJ Styles appeared on the titantron and issued a challenge to Waller at NXT New Year’s EVIL, next week.





– Imperium (WALTER and NXT Tag Team Champions Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and MSK got made official for NXT New Year’s EVIL after a brief confrontation segment on NXT.



– Harland (with Joe Gacy) defeated Andre Chase in a singles contest via referee stoppage. After the match, Harland attacked one of Chase’s students and kidnapped him. Later, Harland almost tossed that student off the roof of the WWE PC building, but Gacy stopped him.





It will be @CoraJadeWWE & @RaquelWWE moving on to #NewYearsEvil to battle @WWE_MandyRose in a Triple Threat Match... and it's already getting HEATED! pic.twitter.com/NUBr1tO6mR — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 29, 2021

– Tiffany Stratton defeated Fallon Henley in her in-ring debut. After dominating throughout the match, Tiffany blew a kiss to the crowd and dropped Henley with a Flatliner finisher to win the match.– NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong (with Malcolm Bivens of Diamond Mine) and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) had a Contract Signing for their Title unification match at New Year’s EVIL.The Creed Brothers of the Diamond Mine suddenly attacked Trick Williams in the ring. They grabbed Trick and smashed him through the table with a big double slam as Hayes looked on from outside the ring.– Solo Sikoa defeated Santos Escobar (with Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde) to continue with his winning streak. Xyon Quinn appeared at ringside, staring at Lopez as Escobar hit a suicide dive to level him.Back in the ring, Sikoa superkick-ed Escobar and followed up with the Uso Splash for the pin to win. After the match, Boa, in his face paint attacked Solo Sikoa, backstage and took him down with his face grip hook.– Von Wagner defeated Malik Blade in the next match. Wagner scooped Blade up, on his shoulders and hit an Angle Slam followed by a twisting slam to secure the pinfall win.– Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade defeated the team of Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray in a Number-One Contender’s Match for the NXT Women’s Championship. The match was set up after these two teams had a backstage confrontation, earlier in the night.KLR pushed Jade into Gonzalez, sending the latter out of the ring. Jade somehow rolled up KLR for the pin to win. Per the stipulation, Raquel and Cora will now battle Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat Match, next week at New Year’s EVIL.Raquel and Cora continued with their verbal battles after the match as NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose appeared on the big screen. She promised to retain her title in the Triple Threat to send the final NXT of 2021, off the air.