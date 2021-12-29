WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: December 28, 2021

Bengaluru,
Dec
29:
This
week’s
NXT
acted
as
the
go-home
episode
for
the
New
Year’s
EVIL
2022.
A
number-one
contender’s
tag
team
match
for
the
NXT
Women’s
Championship
was
the
main
event
of
the
night.
A couple of matches for the first episode of 2022 were confirmed while Solo Sikoa moved on with his winning spree. Also, an in-ring debut took place for the NXT female division on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Check out the recap and results from the December 29 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
– Grayson Waller kicked things off amid heavy boos from the NXT fans as he plugged in the ongoing feud with Raw Superstar AJ Styles. Then in the opening contest, Waller defeated Odyssey Jones.
Waller avoided a splash, sending Jones went right into the exposed turnbuckle as he hit a Stunner for the pin to win. After the match, AJ Styles appeared on the titantron and issued a challenge to Waller at NXT New Year’s EVIL, next week.
.@GraysonWWE takes down @oshow94 on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EAfqvW4pm7— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 29, 2021
–
Imperium
(WALTER
and
NXT
Tag
Team
Champions
Fabian
Aichner
and
Marcel
Barthel)
vs.
RAW
Tag
Team
Champion
Riddle
and
MSK
got
made
official
for
NXT
New
Year’s
EVIL
after
a
brief
confrontation
segment
on
NXT.
– Harland (with Joe Gacy) defeated Andre Chase in a singles contest via referee stoppage. After the match, Harland attacked one of Chase’s students and kidnapped him. Later, Harland almost tossed that student off the roof of the WWE PC building, but Gacy stopped him.
DON'T DO IT, HARLAND!!!#WWENXT @harlandwwe @JoeGacy pic.twitter.com/I3f5byQiFr— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 29, 2021
.@tiffstrattonwwe is victorious in her #WWENXT in-ring debut! pic.twitter.com/fx5GBfSiak— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 29, 2021
Who will unify the #NXTNATitle and the #NXTCruiserweightTitle next week at #NewYearsEvil???@Carmelo_WWE @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/FQ8UsIEHQn— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 29, 2021
.@WWESoloSikoa picks up a HUGE statement victory over @EscobarWWE on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/xMwZp4SiXM— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2021
😱#WWENXT @WWESoloSikoa @Bigboawwe pic.twitter.com/6Tyn1S4u7Z— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 29, 2021
It will be @CoraJadeWWE & @RaquelWWE moving on to #NewYearsEvil to battle @WWE_MandyRose in a Triple Threat Match... and it's already getting HEATED! pic.twitter.com/NUBr1tO6mR— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 29, 2021
The CHAMP is ready for #NewYearsEvil!#WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/q5CMm1HwlT— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2021
