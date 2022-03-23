WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: March 22, 2022

Two North American Title Ladder Match Qualifiers were there on the show to add more participants to the upcoming title match. Also, former NXT Champion Bron Breakker was in action on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the March 22 episode of WWE NXT 2.0,



– Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong (with Malcolm Bivens) in the opening contest to qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver.



Strong climbed up to the top rope for a superplex but Solo fought back. After sending Strong to the mat Solo flew with the big Uso Splash for the pin to win.

– Tony D’Angelo defeated Dexter Lumis (with Indi Hartwell) with Duke Hudson and Persia Pirotta watching from ringside. Tony accidentally ended up hitting Lumis with a Crowbar but the referee never caught the sequence.

Tony dropped Lumis with his Fisherman’s Buster finisher for the pin to win. After the match, Tommaso Ciampa took out Tony with the Fairy Tale Ending finisher.



– Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley (with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde) in the next match. Fallon connected with a running bulldog for a 2 count. Lopez blocked the second bulldog, nailed a big sitdown powerbomb for the pin to win.



– Bron Breakker defeated Robert Roode (with NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler) in a singles contest. Roode went to the top for the Blockbuster but Breakker caught him, mid-air and put him down with his pendant powerslam for the pin to win. Ziggler stood tall over Breakker by delivering a cheap shot after the match.



– Grayson Waller defeated A-Kid to qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match. Waller slammed Kid backward off a springboard and hit his Cutter finisher for the pin to win.



After the match, Carmelo Hayes announced that A Kid, Roderick Strong, and Cameron Grimes will face off next week in a Triple Threat Match and the winner will secure the final spot in the Ladder Match.





– The Creed Brothers (with Malcolm Bivens and Ivy Nile) defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) in a tag team match. Julius took out Drake with a chop block. Brutus tagged in double-team finisher on Drake for the pin to win.



After the match, a video aired where we saw two men in black destroying the Diamond Mine training center. They claimed that The Creed Brothers cannot find them but they will find The Creeds instead.



– Gunther (with NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) defeated Duke Hudson (with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta) in a singles contest. After clotheslining Duke, Gunther easily picked him up for a powerbomb for an easy win.



After the match, Gunther called out LA Knight for ruining the past title match opportunities he received. LA appeared and said that Stand & Deliver is right around the corner indicating a match against Gunther.



LA went on to attack Gunther, Barthel and Aichner beat him down. MSK ran down and made the Imperium faction go for a retreat.



– In the main event of NXT, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo to win the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.



KLR hit the KLR Bomb on Choo after which Shirai tagged in and went to the top for her signature moonsault to Choo. Shirai got the pin to win as KLR stopped Kai from making the save.





After the win, Shirai and KLR announced that they won’t utilize their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship opportunity but instead be joining the NXT Women’s Championship Match at NXT Stand & Deliver. Thus this match will be turning into a Fatal 4-Way Match with Mandy Rose defending against Cora Jade, Shirai, and KLR.

The Toxic Attraction faction came out as they wanted to deliver a beatdown on Shirai and KLR. But Jade ran out to make things even for the babyfaces. Toxic Attraction retreated to the floor to send NXT off the air.