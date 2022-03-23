WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: March 22, 2022

Bengaluru, March 23: The finale matchup for the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic served as the headliner of this week’s NXT.
Two North American Title Ladder Match Qualifiers were there on the show to add more participants to the upcoming title match. Also, former NXT Champion Bron Breakker was in action on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
March
22
episode
of
WWE
NXT
2.0,
– Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong (with Malcolm Bivens) in the opening contest to qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver.
Strong climbed up to the top rope for a superplex but Solo fought back. After sending Strong to the mat Solo flew with the big Uso Splash for the pin to win.
.@WWESoloSikoa is headed to NXT #StandAndDeliver to challenge for the NXT North American Title! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IX5KwMtdC9— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 23, 2022
Tony
dropped
Lumis
with
his
Fisherman’s
Buster
finisher
for
the
pin
to
win.
After
the
match,
Tommaso
Ciampa
took
out
Tony
with
the
Fairy
Tale
Ending
finisher.
– Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley (with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde) in the next match. Fallon connected with a running bulldog for a 2 count. Lopez blocked the second bulldog, nailed a big sitdown powerbomb for the pin to win.
– Bron Breakker defeated Robert Roode (with NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler) in a singles contest. Roode went to the top for the Blockbuster but Breakker caught him, mid-air and put him down with his pendant powerslam for the pin to win. Ziggler stood tall over Breakker by delivering a cheap shot after the match.
– Grayson Waller defeated A-Kid to qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match. Waller slammed Kid backward off a springboard and hit his Cutter finisher for the pin to win.
After the match, Carmelo Hayes announced that A Kid, Roderick Strong, and Cameron Grimes will face off next week in a Triple Threat Match and the winner will secure the final spot in the Ladder Match.
.@GraysonWWE is headed to NXT #StandAndDeliver! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/2S1rw2xpCP— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 23, 2022
–
The
Creed
Brothers
(with
Malcolm
Bivens
and
Ivy
Nile)
defeated
The
Grizzled
Young
Veterans
(James
Drake
and
Zack
Gibson)
in
a
tag
team
match.
Julius
took
out
Drake
with
a
chop
block.
Brutus
tagged
in
double-team
finisher
on
Drake
for
the
pin
to
win.
After the match, a video aired where we saw two men in black destroying the Diamond Mine training center. They claimed that The Creed Brothers cannot find them but they will find The Creeds instead.
– Gunther (with NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) defeated Duke Hudson (with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta) in a singles contest. After clotheslining Duke, Gunther easily picked him up for a powerbomb for an easy win.
After the match, Gunther called out LA Knight for ruining the past title match opportunities he received. LA appeared and said that Stand & Deliver is right around the corner indicating a match against Gunther.
LA went on to attack Gunther, Barthel and Aichner beat him down. MSK ran down and made the Imperium faction go for a retreat.
– In the main event of NXT, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo to win the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.
KLR hit the KLR Bomb on Choo after which Shirai tagged in and went to the top for her signature moonsault to Choo. Shirai got the pin to win as KLR stopped Kai from making the save.
🚀🚀🚀#WWENXT #DustyClassic @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/qA2gPhJDWJ— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 23, 2022
WHAT A MATCH!! 🔥@Kay_Lee_Ray and @shirai_io have won the #DustyClassic! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/CFV1uT3yuG— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 23, 2022
Are we going to have a Fatal 4-Way at NXT #StandAndDeliver?!?#WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose @shirai_io @Kay_Lee_Ray @CoraJadeWWE pic.twitter.com/KZOXoTNy3c— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 23, 2022
The Toxic Attraction faction came out as they wanted to deliver a beatdown on Shirai and KLR. But Jade ran out to make things even for the babyfaces. Toxic Attraction retreated to the floor to send NXT off the air.
