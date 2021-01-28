WWE NXT: 2021 Men and Women’s Dusty Classic updates; New Title Match set

The opener of the night saw MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) defeat Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. They will now face the winners of the Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) in the semi-finals.

WWE NXT also brought some incredible action in the quarterfinal match where The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) defeated Leon Ruff and Kushida. The Grizzled Young Vets will now face the winners of The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong) vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa in the semi-finals.

The final two quarterfinal matches for the men’s tournament will also go down on Wednesday’s NXT episode as the lineups currently stand – Lucha House Party vs. Legado Del Fantasma and The Undisputed Era vs. Ciampa and Thatcher.

The first-round of the 2021 WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic also continued during this week’s episode which witnessed Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeat Aliyah and Jessi Kamea to advance to the next round.

Kai and Gonzalez will now compete against Team Ninja (Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro), who defeated Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a first-round match last Wednesday.

The matchup of Kai and Gonzalez vs. Carter and Catanzaro will air on NXT’s next episode while The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell) vs. the winners of Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark will air in two weeks.

Blackheart and Moon vs. Shafir and Stark matchup has not aired yet, but it could happen this Friday night on WWE 205 Live, or on next Wednesday’s NXT.

Speaking of next week, WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship will be defended on the show that will drag us closer to the upcoming NXT TakeOver show.

Curt Stallion vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar was scheduled to take place, this week but Legado Del Fantasma attacked Stallion, backstage. So, the match was pulled and WWE then officially announced it for the next episode on the USA Network.

NXT General Manager William Regal was the one to confirm Stallion vs. Escobar for next Wednesday with the title on the line. An irate Regal also noted that if Stallion is somehow mysteriously attacked again, next week, then all three members of Legado Del Fantasma will face serious consequences.

Here’s the stacked card for WWE NXT, February 3 episode:

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Curt Stallion

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Adam Cole) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Team Ninja (Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro)