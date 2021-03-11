WWE NXT: Dual new champions; TakeOver announcement and more updates

Last night’s NXT episode on the USA Network opened with NXT General Manager William Regal announcing that Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Champs as they’ve won the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, last month.

The introduction of the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Titles from the black and yellow brand arrived one week after WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retained over Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez but in a controversial fashion.

Kai and Gonzalez had earned their title shot for the main roster belts as a result of their first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic win.

Since Jax and Baszler never legally retained the belts, Regal declared that he would have a major announcement that apparently was bringing the new pair of belts where Gonzalez and Kai made history by becoming the first-ever champions. But their winning celebrations didn’t last long.

Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeated them to capture the titles, later in the evening. Moon and Blackheart wanted a title shot during the crowning ceremony and Regal made that match, official. During the title match, Gonzalez was busy blocking a powerbomb from Moon when Shotzi took advantage by hitting a big suplex and bridge on Kai for the pin to win the titles.

Two more titles were on the line during last night’s NXT episode. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai retained over Toni Storm in a singles contest. Storm missed the diving headbutt and went face-first into the mat which allowed Shirai to apply the Crossface submission for the win. Later, Shirai told Raquel Gonzalez that she wants to face her next for the title.

In the main event of the night, Finn Balor (c) defeated Adam Cole to retain the NXT Championship. Kyle O’Reilly appeared at ringside providing a distraction to Cole. Balor hit Cole with back-to-back 1916 and Coup De Grace to get the pinfall win. O’Reilly attacked Cole after the match while Karrion Kross appeared in the ring to have a face-off with Balor to send the show off the air.

In another news from NXT, The first-ever two-day WWE NXT TakeOver is now confirmed for WrestleMania 37 week. The General Manager William Regal announced the same during the introduction of the brand new Women’s Tag Team Titles. The event is named TakeOver: Stand and Deliver that airs live on Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8.

Night 1 of the show will take place during the regular WWE NXT episode on the USA Network at 8 PM ET followed by Night 2 that will air exclusively on the WWE Network on Peacock for fans in the United States, and on the WWE Network, for the rest of the world. WWE hasn’t mentioned any matches for TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, as of this writing.

But they did announce a solid lineup for next week’s NXT episode that stands as follows:

* Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Leon Ruff

* NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin returns to confront NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

* Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis

* LA Knight makes his NXT in-ring debut