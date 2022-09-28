WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022: New main event; Ladder Match participants and more set

Previously, the main event of the PLE was set to feature the reigning Champion Bron Breakker defending his Unified NXT Title against JD McDonagh in a one-on-one bout.

But in the altered lineup, Breakker will now be defending his belt against McDonagh and former NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov in a Triple Threat that also comes with a No-Disqualification capacity.

Dragunov made his WWE return on the September 20 episode of NXT after McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate to become the Number-One Contender for the Unified NXT Championship. Breakker came out and the two had a staredown after which Dragunov inserted himself into the mix.

This week, the trio came face-to-face in the opening segment of NXT where Bron Breakker (the nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner), paid homage to his uncle by saying that he has a 33.3% chance of retaining the Unified NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc and thereby confirming that it'll be a Triple Threat Title Match.

On today’s 🔥 edition of #WWENXT: @WWE_MandyRose stood victorious, NXT Title Triple Threat Match was set for Halloween Havoc, Gallus got arrested, @WesLee_WWE punched his ticket to the #NXTNATitle Ladder Match, and MORE! #WWEonSonyIndia



Results: https://t.co/bVOCkr6dzb pic.twitter.com/BO5Ktws1qH — WWE India (@WWEIndia) September 28, 2022

The only other match announced for Halloween Havoc 2022 is a fatal-5-way ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship. Carmelo Hayes, Wes Lee, and Oro Mensah are confirmed to be in the match while two remaining spots are yet to be determined.

While Hayes received a bye to enter the ladder match fray, Mensah qualified by defeating Grayson Waller, last week and Lee advanced this week by winning a match against Tony D'Angelo due to the latter's forfeit.

For the fourth spot in the upcoming ladder match, Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner has been announced for next week's episode of NXT 2.0. Then the winner of the ongoing best-of-3 series between Nathan Frazer and Axiom will qualify as the fifth and final opponent.

Besides Chase vs. Wagner, next week's NXT 2.0 will also see Toxic Attraction (WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacey Jayne) vs. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoey Stark in a six-woman tag team non-title match.

It has also been announced that WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will deliver a "State of the Commonwealth" address to the NXT tag team division. The Grayson Waller Effect talk show is also set to return with bitter rivals Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez appearing as guests.

At a glance, the match card for the October 4 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 goes as follows:

- Toxic Attraction (WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose with Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne) vs. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoey Stark

- The Grayson Waller Effect with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

- Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner - NXT North American Championship Qualifier

- NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly's State of the Commonwealth Address

As for Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event, it takes place Saturday, October 22 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The updated match card for the event stands as follows:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title: Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Fatal-5-Way Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Andre Chase or Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer or Axiom