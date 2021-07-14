WWE NXT recap, results and highlights: July 13, 2021

Also on the show, NXT Women’s Champion may have found her next challenger on a night where an indie scene sensation made her debut, while a surprise appearance from the main roster also was in-store at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap, and results from the July 13 episode of NXT:

– Dakota Kai (with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez) defeated Ember Moon in the opening contest of the night. Kai delivered a forearm to Moon before connecting with the GTK finisher for an impressive victory.

After the match, Xia Li of the Tian Sha faction came out and confronted Gonzalez. Li apparently wanted a shot to the Women’s Title and the champion had no problem in facing her. NXT commentator Vic Joseph mentioned that the challenge was accepted, right away.

– Million Dollar Champion LA Knight gave Cameron Grimes a makeover before the latter started his Butler duties in LA’s mansion. Later, Grimes brought a kid to his service who eventually kicked LA into the shin who was then sent into a swimming pool. Grimes walked away pretending that he knew nothing about it.

– Tyler Rust defeated Bobby Fish in a singles contest. Fish turned his back on Rust as he took advantage of the situation with a chop-block. A roundhouse kick finisher was followed as Rust pinned Fish for the win.

After the match, the Diamond Mine members surrounded Bobby Fish as they approached him for a beatdown. But NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida came out as the faction retreated.

– Sarray defeated Gigi Dolin (previously known as Priscilla Kelly in the independent wrestling circuit) in the latter's debut match on Tuesday Night NXT. The Japanese star hit Dolin with a running KO dropkick followed by an innovative Suplex to keep her undefeated streak ongoing.

Midway through the match, RAW Superstar Mandy Rose came out and watched the match, up-close from the top of the ramp until the end.

– Santos Escobar (with Legado Del Fantasma members Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) defeated Dexter Lumis in a singles contest. Mendoza pulled out Escobar from a submission move while Wilde took a cheap shot on Grimes while the referee wasn’t watching.

Escobar then connected with the Phantom Driver for the pinfall win. Hit Row Records - NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis confronted Legado Del Fantasma members as they were leaving.

– Duke Hudson defeated Ikemen Jiro in the first match of the NXT Breakout Tournament to advance to the next round. Hudson caught Jiro with a side-walk slam for the pin to win.

– Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Robert Stone Brand - Aliyah and Jessi Kamea in a tag team match. The finish saw Catanzaro successfully executing a 450-Splash off the top rope on Aliyah for the win. After the match, Aliyah turned on Robert Stone.

After a beatdown, Aliyah declared that she no longer works for him as Kamea was fully confused. Later, Mandy Rose and Frankie Monet shared the scene with Stone as they were seemingly up for the re-formation of the Robert Stone Brand.

– In a backstage interview, Kyle O’Reilly said that he’s yet to be over with the feud with Adam Cole. Afterward, Cole came out to mention that he’s tired of O’Reilly. Rather, he wants to face Samoa Joe for putting his hands on him in recent times. Cole claimed that Joe is just an 'overpaid security guard in a suit.'

Bronson Reed then came out and mentioned that Cole is considered to be the 'golden boy' of NXT while he sees him as a golden opportunity. Cole tried to catch him with a Superkick, but Reed dodged it. Samoa Joe’s music hit as he entered the ring in referee's outfit to have a brief face-off with Cole.

– Karrion Kross (c) defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the NXT Championship in the main event match where Samoa Joe was the special guest referee. Kross hit his Doomsday Saito and forearm to the back combo on Gargano to get the win.

Once the match was over, Kross attacked Joe and choked him out with the Kross Jacket submission. Kross and Scarlett posed with the NXT Title over Joe’s body as the show faded to black.