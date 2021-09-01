WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: August 31, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Sep 1: WWE NXT continued with tape delay broadcasts on the USA Network, this week. Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland was the main event attraction. NXT Women’s Champion was in action in a non-title match. Also, a new Women's faction made its debut on the show that aired from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.



Check out the recap, and results from the August 31 episode of Tuesday Night NXT,



– Mandy Rose came out with Jacey Jayne and Gigi Dolin to open things on NXT and thereby affirming the idea of forming a faction. Rose then competed for the first time since arriving on NXT for a Count-Out loss to Sarray.





After some big strikes, Rose tried to come back but Sarray dropkicked her to send her out of the ring. Rose was apparently bleeding from her face as Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jane put a towel over her face to stop it. They left the ring causing the referee to call for the match bell.

– Kyle O’Reilly defeated Duke Hudson in a physical fight. Hudson was dealing with a kayfabe knee injury which allowed Kyle to apply the heel hook for a submission win.



– Ilja Dragunov made another appearance on NXT before going back to the United Kingdom. He was there to celebrate the NXT UK Championship win back at TakeOver 36. Ilja said before going back home, he wanted to show everyone that he’s still alive and more than ever.



– In a backstage segment, WWE NXT Breakout Tournament Winner Carmelo Hayes said that he’s still undecided about which title he will go after. Legado Del Fantasma - Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde issued a warning to Carmelo saying that the NXT North American Title (held by Isaiah Swerve Scott) is for Escobar’s to win, not his.





- Kay Lee Ray appeared in a backstage segment as she let her pledge knew about becoming a top-tier talent on NXT. Ember Moon later confronted her and challenged her for a match that was made official for next week.– Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Drake Maverick and Grayson Waller in a tag team match. Barthel pulled Drake out of the ring and then sent him into the lighting rig at ringside. Aichner and Barthel then hit Waller with the double team European Bomb out of the corner for the pin to win.– LA Knight defeated Johnny Gargano who did some comedy with Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell before the match. Gargano was too bothered with the InDex couple being at ringside. Knight capitalized on the distraction and executed the BFT finisher for the win.– NXT Tag Team Champions MSK gave a visit to NXT General Manager William Regal to request a match against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch with their Titles on the line. Regal had no issues making it official for next week.– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defeated Jessi Kamea (with Franky Monet and Robert Stone) in a non-title matchup. After a clothesline, Gonzalez delivered the one-armed Chokeslam for an easy win. After the match, Monet and Stone had a staredown with the champion.– Samoa Joe had a sitdown interview with Wade Barrett who said that he needed to capture the WWE NXT Championship as he wanted to carry on the legacy and how he represents this brand. Joe then demanded his first challenger for the title.– Roderick Strong (with Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, and the new additions to the Diamond Mine faction The Creed Brothers, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed) defeated Ikemen Jiro in the next match.After a jumping knee, Strong delivered a unique backbreaker and talked trash to send a message to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida. He then delivered another backbreaker on Jiro for the pinfall win.– Tommaso Ciampa defeated Ridge Holland (with Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch) in the main event match. After some furious strikes, Ciampa connected with the Willow's Bell for the win.Dunne, Lorcan, and Burch attacked Ciampa after the match but MSK ran out to make the save. The heels retreated as Ciampa and MSK stood tall to end the show.