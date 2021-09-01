WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: August 31, 2021

Bengaluru, Sep 1: WWE NXT continued with tape delay broadcasts on the USA Network, this week. Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland was the main event attraction. NXT Women’s Champion was in action in a non-title match. Also, a new Women's faction made its debut on the show that aired from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.
Check out the recap, and results from the August 31 episode of Tuesday Night NXT,
– Mandy Rose came out with Jacey Jayne and Gigi Dolin to open things on NXT and thereby affirming the idea of forming a faction. Rose then competed for the first time since arriving on NXT for a Count-Out loss to Sarray.
🙋🏼♀️🙋🏼♀️🙋🏼♀️ https://t.co/5T2Bk1pcVZ— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) September 1, 2021
– Kyle O’Reilly defeated Duke Hudson in a physical fight. Hudson was dealing with a kayfabe knee injury which allowed Kyle to apply the heel hook for a submission win.
– Ilja Dragunov made another appearance on NXT before going back to the United Kingdom. He was there to celebrate the NXT UK Championship win back at TakeOver 36. Ilja said before going back home, he wanted to show everyone that he’s still alive and more than ever.
– In a backstage segment, WWE NXT Breakout Tournament Winner Carmelo Hayes said that he’s still undecided about which title he will go after. Legado Del Fantasma - Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde issued a warning to Carmelo saying that the NXT North American Title (held by Isaiah Swerve Scott) is for Escobar’s to win, not his.
Did @EscobarWWE just 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘯 @Carmelo_WWE? 😳 #WWENXT @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ @elektralopezwwe pic.twitter.com/3BcB5oVXt5— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 1, 2021
Gotta keep your 👁 👁 on your opponent, @JohnnyGargano. @LAKnightWWE is victorious on #WWENXT! #InDex @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/elEwXKoIUp— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2021
Message SENT to #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion @KUSHIDA_0904 as @roderickstrong puts away @IkemenJiro_wwe. @DiamondMineWWE @Malcolmvelli @hachimanwwe #CreedBrothers pic.twitter.com/ni3fOnqUjF— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2021
