WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: November 2, 2021

Plus, a Hall of Famer’s son made his in-ring debut on the show that had the NXT North American Champion in the main event match.

Check out the recap and results from the November 2 episode of NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– New NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose kicked things off with a promo as she plugged in her title match win at Halloween Havoc. Mandy claimed that the NXT Women’s Title has never looked better on anyone than it does on her.

Then we received a backstage segment where Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne were shown attacking Zoey Stark. Io Shirai came out and wanted a match against Mandy.

Mandy accepted the challenge as Gigi and Jayne attacked Io from behind. But Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter arrived at the scene, sending Toxic Attraction for a retreat.

– Dakota Kai made her in-ring return in the opening contest of NXT 2.0 where she defeated Cora Jade after executing a Scorpion Kick and a big boot, back-to-back.

After the match, Kai continued the attack on Cora as she put a Table on her head and teased jumping on it. But she instead left Jade lying on her back.

– Robert Stone challenged Xyon Quinn to a Sing-Off which Quinn won. Quinn then won a short bout against Stone with the Jackhammer finisher.

– Joe Gacy cut a promo on how he and Harland (Brock Lesnar’s lookalike) will change the world together.

– Legado del Fantasma members - Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde (with Elektra Lopez) defeated Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner in the next match.

Kyle and Von had some sort of miscommunication which allowed Mendoza to take Kyle out with a missile dropkick while Wilde rolled up Wagner for the win.

– Bron Breakker defeated Andre Chase in a singles contest with a big powerslam to the mat. Bron then cut a promo mentioning how he lost the biggest match of his career at Halloween Havoc to Tommaso Ciampa.

Bron said Ciampa is the guy in NXT 2.0, and he will go all-out to secure a rematch against Ciampa and become the new NXT Champion.

– Lash Legend came back with her Lashing Out talk show with Tony D’Angelo being the guest.

– WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi’s son, Solo Sikoa made his in-ring debut by defeating Indian origin superstar, Jeet Rama. Solo used the superfly splash (similar to his brother The Usos) as his finishing maneuver.

– Boa defeated Grayson Waller in a singles contest following a distraction by LA Knight. Continuing the rivalry, Knight barred Waller from performing a top rope move. Boa leveled a roundhouse kick to pick up an easy win.

– A vignette aired to announce that former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray will return to NXT 2.0, next week.

– NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa said Halloween Havoc had multiple title changes but he was able to retain against Bron Breakker who learned first-hand that he can’t defeat the God of NXT 2.0.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams interrupted as Carmelo claimed to be a better champion than Ciampa. Ciampa punched Trick to the face before leaving but he met Johnny Gargano who was making way to the ring for the final match of the night.

– In the main event, WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis in tag action. Trick unlaced his boots and decked Lumis with a shot to break a submission on Carmelo.

Oh I know y’all gotta love this ❗️ TRICKMELO GANG BABY ❗️ pic.twitter.com/qTlyv60s3n — Trick Williams (@_trickwilliams) November 3, 2021

Gargano hit a suicide dive to take out Trick as Carmelo climbed the top rope to connect with a flying leg-drop on Lumis to get the pin-fall win. Trick and Carmelo taunted the babyface duo to conclude the show.