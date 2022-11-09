WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: November 8, 2022

Two Grudge Matches (Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes and Damon Kemp vs. Brutus Creed) were on the card to possibly wrap up existing feuds. Also, NXT Champion was in attendance on the show to announce his next title defense.

Check out the recap and results from the November 8 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Joe Gacy (with Schism members The Dyad and The Rock's daughter Ava Raine) defeated Cameron Grimes in the opening contest. The Dyads interfered in the match, repeatedly in Gacy's favor.

Grimes went for a top rope move when Raine pulled him off the spot, allowing Gacy to hit the Upside Down finisher to steal the pin-fall win.

.@JoeGacy gets his revenge and @AvaRaineWWE proves her worth to The Schism 👀😳#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9zG8BcVU3f — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 9, 2022

- Carmelo Hayes claimed in a promo that Wes Lee will never be a good singles champion. Rather, Lee will drop the WWE NXT North American Title to him in two weeks.

- Scrypts hacked the titantron of WWE NXT set and announced that they will soon arrive on the PC.

- Elektra Lopez defeated Sol Ruca by driving her opponent to the mat and then connecting with the Elektra Bomb. After the match, Indi Hartwell came out to attack her as the two brawled by the ringside area.

- Alba Fyre attacked Jacy Jayne while the latter was doing FaceTime with WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Fyre then promised Mandy to take out each member of Toxic Attraction, one by one.

- Charlie Dempsey defeated Andre Chase (with Thea Hail and Duke Hudson) via Forfeit. Dempsey had The Ankle Lock applied on Chase when Hudson threw in the towel to surrender on behalf of his mentor.

- Kiana James wanted to buy Fallon Henley's Family Bar as she wanted to build an apartment in it. But Fallon denied the offer as it bears her family legacy.

- Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) defeated Hank Walker by raking him in the eye. He then delivered a knee to the back of his neck for the pin to win.

- WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner were the special guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. The two decided to compete in a match over the NXT Title set for next week.

- Apollo Crews offered a promo from his hometown of Lagos, Nigeria about he's targeting Bron Breakker and his NXT Championship.

- JD McDonagh defeated Axiom via Referee Stoppage after Axiom picked up an injury from JD's Calf Crusher submission hold.

- Damon Kemp defeated Brutus Creed in a Five-Minute Contest via DQ. Kemp went for a cheapshot using a steel chair but Brutus took it and whacked Kemp with it on the back to cause the disqualification. Veer Mahaan and Sanga watched the entire sequence from the balcony.

- In the main event, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) defeated Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons to retain WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Lyons shoved off Stark to digest a double superkick from Chance and Carter. Chance then connected with a DDT before hitting a double-team finisher on Lyons for the pin to win.

After the match, Zoey took the tag team belt and blasted Lyons in the face with it to turn heel. After a beatdown on Lyons, Stark stood over her to end the show.