WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: October 11, 2022

New number-one contenders for the NXT tag team titles were determined via a Triple Threat match on the show that also saw a top female superstar from Smackdown making a surprise return to NXT to join forces with Toxic Attraction.

Check out the recap and results from the October 11 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- The new commentary team of 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Vic Joseph welcomed the fans to the episode.

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Javier Bernal in the opening contest. Bernal hit a boot to Breakker's face but Breakker hit back with a Military Press Powerslam, right after it for the pin to win.

After the match, Ilja Dragonuv and JD McDonagh appeared in the ring to create a brawl. Ilja wanted to hit JD with a Torpedo but instead, he hit Bron with it to stand tall.

- Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom in the last match of the 'Best of Three' series to secure the final spot in the NXT North American Title Ladder Match set for Halloween Havoc.

- In a promo, Apollo Crews challenged Grayson Waller to a match at Halloween Havoc.

- Indi Hartwell defeated Valentina Feroz in a short match after hitting a suplex off the top rope.

- Veer Mahaan was featured in a segment at ringside where he whispered something to Sanga's ears, and they left together.

- Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated The Dyad (with Joe Gacy) and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match. Gacy was trying to provide distractions but Cameron Grimes came out and dropped him at ringside.

The distraction allowed Enofe to roll up Fowler Reid of Dyad to get the pin to win. Blade and Enofe were booked to face Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championships via this victory.

- Alba Fyre defeated Jacey Jayne (with Gigi Dolin) in a singles contest by delivering a Superkick followed by her Gory Bomb finisher.

After the match, someone in a hoodie attacked Alba from behind and that was Smackdown superstar Sonya Deville. Sonya, Jacey, and Dolin triple-teamed on Alba before putting her through the NXT Announce Table.

- Xyon Quinn vs. "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliott was confirmed for next week where Hank Walker will be at ringside to provide backup to Quincy.

- Wes Lee defeated Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo of D'Angelo Family by hitting a top rope splash. Soon after the match was over, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Wes, but Oro Mensah came out to make the two heels retreat from the ring.

- Roderick Strong was spotted in a neckbrace, sitting in a wheelchair inside a hospital. Strong apologized to his Diamond Mine members for allowing Damon Kemp to join them.

- Kiana James defeated Thea Hail after Mr. Stone ran out to the ring and provided the distraction. Hail was focused on taking out Stone as James hit her innovative finisher for the pin to win.

- Tony D'Angelo blamed Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo for getting hurt. He then put Stacks in a match against an opponent of his choosing, next week.

- Ilja Dragunov defeated Grayson Waller in the main event of NXT by connecting with two German Suplexes followed by a Torpedo.

After the match, Bron Breakker came out and took Ilja out with a Spear as JD McDonagh watched from the audience to send the show off-air.