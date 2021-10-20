WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: October 19, 2021

Also, one-half of women’s tag team champions took part in a triple threat encounter on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the October 19 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) kicked things off to plug in his NXT North American Championship win by 'swerving’ Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, last week.

Johnny Gargano interrupted as he intended to be the first contender for Carmelo’s title again. Johnny challenged Carmelo, but Trick told Johnny to worry about his daughter Indi Hartwell who’s been sneaking into Carmelo’s DMs.

Dexter Lumis appeared behind Carmelo and Trick as the heel duo retreated to end the opening segment of last night's NXT.

– Odyssey Jones defeated Andre Chase in the opening contest after connecting with a rolling senton followed by a big splash.

– Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Creed Brothers (with Diamond Mine’s Malcolm Bivens, coach Hachiman, Ivy Nile, and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong) after Kushida and Ikemen Jiro caused a distraction.

Barthel simply rolled up Julius of Creed Brothers to win the match while the Diamond Mine was dealing with Jiro and Kushida. Afterward, NXT Tag Team Champions MSK came out and attacked Imperium members to set up the NXT Tag Team Titles match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 for next week.

– Cora Jade defeated Elektra Lopez (with Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) in the next match. Countering a slam from Lopez, Jade connected with a strike of her own for the pin-fall win.

– WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai defeated Jacey Jane and Persia Pirotta in a Triple Threat Match. Jacey took a nasty bump while performing a Suicide Dive and the officials helped her to the back.

Shirai delivered a German Suplex on Persia before jumping off the top ropes with a moonsault to get the pin-fall win. Per the stipulation of this match, Shirai got to spin the wheel in the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” Triple Threat title match at Halloween Havoc to receive Scareway To Hell Ladder Match stipulation.

– Tony D’Angelo defeated Ru Feng in a short matchup after hitting a twisted neck breaker.

– Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma (with Santos Escobar) defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a tag team match. Escobar distracted Jensen as Wilde took out Briggs and tagged in Mendoza to double team on Jensen to secure the win.

– LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller in the next match after successfully hitting his BFT finisher. Following this win, Knight will be the host for next week’s NXT Halloween Havoc 2021.

– NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker defeated Grizzled Young Veterans - James Drake and Zack Gibson in the tag team main event match. Ciampa looked on as Breakker powered Gibson over the top rope to the floor.

Breakker then grabbed Drake and pressed him high in the air for a powerslam to get the pinfall win. Ciampa and Breakker confronted after the match to end the show.