WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: October 4, 2022

Grayson Waller Effect talk-show returned with two bitter rivals as guests to announce a Grudge Match at Halloween Havoc, while the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was kidnapped by her potential next challenger.

Check out the recap and results from the October 4 episode of WWE NXT that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- NXT kicked off with NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) appearing for a State Commonwealth Address for the titles. Per their words, they have no challengers left in the NXT locker room.

But, The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) from the SmackDown roster came out and challenged them to a match for the title. The match was apparently confirmed for later that evening.

- Alba Fyre attacked Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne with her baseball Bat in the Parking Lot. She then dragged NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose into her car and pulled away with it.

- Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) defeated Oro Mensah In the opening contest. Mensah went for a spinning back heel kick but Williams jumped in front of Hayes to digest the move. The distraction allowed Hayes to hit Mensah with an ax kick off the top rope for the pin to win.

- Von Wagner defeated Andre Chase (with Thea Hail, Mr. Stone, and Bodhi Hayward) to qualify for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match set for Halloween Havoc. Hayes was sitting at ringside to watch the match.

Despite the distractions from the Chase University members, Wagner delivered a big boot to secure the pin to win. After the match, Wes Lee appeared out of nowhere to attack Hayes at the commentary table.

- Sanga and Veer Mahaan appeared together in a backstage segment indicating that they're back as Indus Sher on NXT.

- Wendy Choo defeated Lash Legend in a short match with her splash in the corner move.

- Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo warned Wes Lee of hurting Tony D'Angelo on purpose, last week and hence warned about the consequences.

- Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark defeated Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne (without Mandy Rose) to become the Number-One Contenders for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Dolin digested the pin-fall loss after Stark hit the belly-to-back GTS followed Lyons' split-legged leg drop.

- Grayson Waller hosted "The Grayson Waller Effect" talk show with special guests Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez where it was announced that the two bitter rivals will face off at Halloween Havoc in a Weapons Wild Match.

Cora and Roxanne got into a brawl and the NXT Security Team had to arrive at the scene to separate the two. In the meantime. Apollo Crews came out and dragged Waller under the ring. When Waller crawled out, he had blood coming out of his eyeballs.

- Julius Creed defeated Duke Hudson in another short match with a sliding lariat. After the match, Damon Kemp came out and informed that he will face Julius at Halloween Havoc and if he wins, Brutus Creed must leave NXT.

Julius accepted but added that he wants this match to be an Ambulance Match and if he wins then Damon will give Brutus a rematch against him.

- Joe Gacy was disappointed with Red Hood about his recent actions. Sooner, Red Hood set up Cameron Grimes for an attack by The Schism. Joe Gacy was impressed with Red Hood and hence welcomed them to Schism.

- Xyon Quinn defeated Hank Walker with a punch to the jaw. Xyon is wanted to attack Hank even after the match, but "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot ran out to the ring to make the save.

- Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) (c) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) with help from Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships in the main event match.

The Brutes were looking strong during the finish when the Imperium ran down the ring. The Brutes got focused to take them down at ringside. The distraction allowed Pretty Deadly to hit their Spilled Milk finisher on The Brutes to get the pin to win.

After the match, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe appeared and declared themselves the next challengers for Pretty Deadly's title. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen then came out and watched from the balcony to send NXT off the air.