WWE NXT reveals loaded line-up for next week's episode

As seen on this week’s episode of NXT, Finn Balor confronted Roderick Strong in the middle of the ring. He bashed the former Undisputed Era member for never being a leader and there's no wonder why Adam Cole disowned him. Then Balor challenged Cole to the title match for next week.

Strong then attacked Balor as the referees had to come out to break things up. This, in turn, set up the non-title main event match for NXT between Balor and Strong. The Champion dominated the majority of the contest before finishing it off, hitting 1916. Adam Cole then came out on the ramp and had a staredown with Balor to send the show off-air as the Title match between the two NXT titans was officially announced.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez challenged Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on this week’s NXT right around the top of the second hour. During a chaotic spot, Jax and Raquel brawled all over the floor while Shayna locked in the Kirifuda Clutch on Kai for the win.

Interestingly, the submission was ruled by main roster referee Shawn Bennett brought by WWE Producer Adam Pearce. The new referee never noticed that Kai wasn’t the legal person for her team. As controversy surrounded the match outcome, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal will make a major announcement regarding it during next Wednesday’s show.

"Because of what happened in the #WomensTagTitles Match tonight, I'm going to make an announcement next week that will change the landscape of #WWENXT." - @RealKingRegal

Regal and Pearce were seen having a war of words later on in the show during a backstage segment. McKenzie Mitchell then caught up with Regal to note on the finish to the Women’s Tag Team Titles match. Regal responded by saying that he has an announcement to make next week that will change the landscape of NXT forever.

Another match was confirmed between Xia Li and Kayden Carter for next Wednesday night. McKenzie was interviewing Carter backstage now, asking about her tag partner Kacy Catanzaro’s injury. She mentioned how it pi**es her off to see her best friend out of action with a legit injury.

While Kacy will be back in action, down the road, she doesn’t give a damn about Xia Li. It was Xia who took out her friend and now she has to step up to do something. After going on a rant about how Xia has pushed her buttons for too long, Carter challenged Xia in a one-on-one contest, which was made official.

Next week is shaping up to be a HUGE edition of #WWENXT!



The @WWENXT #WomensTitle is on the line as Toni Storm challenges @shirai_io!

As announced last week, the NXT Women's Championship Match was already set for the next episode where Toni Storm finally gets a one-on-one title opportunity against Io Shirai. Back at NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day in February, Shirai retained in a Triple Threat against Storm and Mercedes Martinez but she never pinned or submitted Storm.

Here is the updated card for next week's NXT:

* NXT General Manager William Regal will make an announcement that will change the landscape of WWE NXT, forever

* Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defends against Toni Storm

* NXT Champion Finn Balor defends against Adam Cole