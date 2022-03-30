WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Date and Timing
When and where is WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 taking place?
The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday (April 2) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
And due to time difference in India, the event will start on Saturday (April 2) night and head into the early hours on Sunday (April 3).
What time does WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 start?
The event is scheduled to start at 1 PM ET / 11 AM PT / 5 PM GMT / 10:30 PM IST (Saturday, April 2).
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Telecast Information
Where to watch WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022?
The event will be available on the USA Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world.
How to watch and stream WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 in India?
Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India, while one can stream the event live via Sony LIV.
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Match Card
NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker
Fatal-4-Way for NXT Women's Championship: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray
Fatal-5-Way Ladder Match for North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes
Triple Threat for NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) vs. MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee)
NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez
Singles Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D'Angelo
Singles Match: LA Knight vs. Gunther