WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

The event which started last year during the WrestleMania 37 weekend as a two-day event as a Take Over special, will now be a one-night event and will now continue on it's own as a WrestleMania kind of event for the NXT 2.0.

All 5 titles of the brand will be on the line as the NXT Champion, NXT Women's Champion, NXT North American Champion, NXT Tag Team Champions and the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions will all be in action in title fights.

While four titles will be contested under normal rules, the NXT North American title will be up for grabs in a ladder match, where the champion defends against five opponents in a fatal-5-way matchup.

Apart from the title fights, two more fights culminating rivalries will also be part of the seven-fight card for the Stand & Deliver card. Plus, the special episode may also feature some special segments.

With the event all set, here is all you need to know about WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022:

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Date and Timing When and where is WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 taking place? The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday (April 2) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on Saturday (April 2) night and head into the early hours on Sunday (April 3). What time does WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 start? The event is scheduled to start at 1 PM ET / 11 AM PT / 5 PM GMT / 10:30 PM IST (Saturday, April 2). WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Telecast Information Where to watch WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022? The event will be available on the USA Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world. How to watch and stream WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 in India? Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India, while one can stream the event live via Sony LIV. WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Match Card NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker Fatal-4-Way for NXT Women's Championship: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray Fatal-5-Way Ladder Match for North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes Triple Threat for NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) vs. MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez Singles Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D'Angelo Singles Match: LA Knight vs. Gunther