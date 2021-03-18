WWE NXT: TakeOver Titles Matches and more announcements for next week

NXT on USA Network kicked off with a confrontation between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Karrion Kross, who noted that the world needs to know that he’s the real NXT Champion. Balor told Kross that at Stand and Deliver, he will find out what it’s like to be in the main event and choke after which the title match was officially announced.

It should be noted that Karrion Kross had to relinquish the NXT Championship after he injured his shoulder just after winning the title from Keith Lee at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV back in May last year. Balor earned that vacant title while Kross now gets the opportunity to win back the belt he never lost.

Also, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar confronted Jordan Devlin to set up another title match at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver.

Devlin accepted the challenge thrown by Escobar by delivering a headbutt to him. It appears that whoever wins this match will become the undisputed Cruiserweight Champion for both NXT and NXT UK brands. The two titles are likely to be unified.

Devlin was the Cruiserweight Champion before the COVID-19 pandemic took over the United States. He couldn’t travel from the UK for NXT TV as a result Santos Escobar ended up winning the interim championship.

WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver will be the first-ever two-night special from WWE’s third brand during the WrestleMania 37 Week on Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8. Night 1 will air on the USA Network and Night 2 will air on the WWE Network/Peacock. The match card currently stands as follows:

WWE NXT Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs Karrion Kross

WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar (c) vs Jordan Devlin

Next week, WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will defend their titles against Jessi Kamea and Aliyah of The Robert Stone Brand.

The challengers interrupted Moon and Blackheart during a backstage interview to celebrate the big title win to set this match up. This will be the first title defense for Moon and Blackheart who won the titles last week from the inaugural champions, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Kai and Gonzalez will also be in action next Wednesday night on NXT against the team of NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. This week, Dakota Kai defeated Zoey Stark in a singles contest.

After the match, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai came out with a contract for Raquel Gonzalez to sign. Once this signing is done, the two are likely to face each other at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver over the Women's Title.