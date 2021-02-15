WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day 2021 - Dusty Cup Winners and Big heel-turn

The finish of the opening match of the PPV that took place at the Capitol Wrestling Center, hosted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, saw Gonzalez throw Kai into Shotzi to neutralize her and then deliver a Spike Chokeslam on Moon to get the pinfall win.

With Kai and Gonzalez securing the inaugural Dusty Classic trophy, the pair have now earned a future title shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

In the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, MSK has won the 2021 edition. At NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, MSK - Nash Carter and Wes Lee defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans - James Drake, Zack Gibson) in the finale match.

The finish of the match saw MSK hitting a double Superkick on their opponents before delivering a huge double team Blockbuster on Drake from the corner for the pin to win. Being the winners of the Men’s Dusty Classic trophy, Carter and Lee have now earned a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day's main event witnessed NXT Champion Finn Balor retain his title over Pete Dunne in a back and forth encounter. Balor hit the Coup De Grace and 1916, back-to-back to get the win after the two competitors put up a clinic.

After the match, Balor was attacked on the ramp by NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Dunne, Burch, and Lorcan triple-teamed on Balor in the ring until The Undisputed Era’s music hit as Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong came out.

The heels retreated as O’Reilly offered his hand to Balor, showing respect and putting an end to their months-long feud. Balor and The Undisputed Era did their signature posed in the middle of the ring.

But suddenly Cole superkick-ed Balor out of nowhere, putting him on the mat. O’Reilly disagreed with what Cole did and had some strong words until Cole superkick-ed O’Reilly and turned on his own tag partner.

Strong seemed conflicted between Cole and O’Reilly when Cole left the ring to end NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Bobby Fish, the fourth member of The Undisputed Era was not there as he’s been on the shelf after suffering a triceps injury during NXT Takeover: WarGames main event back in early December.

Here are the results and highlights from the matches that went down at the latest TakeOver PPV.

– Former Impact World Champion Eli Drake debuted on the Kickoff Show under the new name of “LA KNIGHT”

– Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart to win the inaugural Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament (They have earned a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match via this win)

– Johnny Gargano (c) defeated Kushida to retain the NXT North American Championship

– MSK defeated Grizzled Young Veterans to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2021 tournament (They now have earned a Tag Team Championship match via this win)

– Io Shirai (c) defeated Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm in a Triple Threat Match to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

– Finn Balor (c) defeated Pete Dunne to retain the NXT Championship (NXT Tag Team Champions Dannu Burch & Oney Lorcan attacked Balor after the match but Undisputed Era made the save. Adam Cole turned heel, afterward and superkick-ed Balor and Kyle O’Reilly)