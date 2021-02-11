WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day full card set with Dusty Cup Finals

NXT General Manager William Regal has confirmed in an update that the winners of the tournament will receive the Dusty Classic trophy during the PPV. Plus, the winners will earn a future title shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, currently held by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Monday Night Raw.

This week’s NXT go-home episode witnessed Moon and Blackheart defeat The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell) in the semifinal to cement their spot in the finals.

Shotzi went to the top and hit a big senton, coming down hard on top of Indi and LeRae. She then covered Indi to get the pinfall win. Last week, Kai and Gonzalez defeated Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter) to earn their spot in the finals.

The finals of the 2021 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are also official for NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. This match lineup will feature The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) vs. MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter).

Last week, MSK defeated Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) in the first semi-final match to advance. This week, The Grizzled Young Vets beat Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in the main event match.

Drake and Gibson hit the double-team Ticket to Mayhem on Ciampa for the clean pinfall win. The winners of the upcoming finale match will receive a Dusty Classic trophy, and a future title shot at the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, which are currently held by Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

There was some confusion regarding the NXT North American Championship Match at TakeOver after the champion Johnny Gargano’s injury. But NXT General Manager William Regal informed that Gargano was doing okay, although he pretended to be injured to avoid the title defense. Kushida attacked him from behind on NXT and Gargano was back on his feet proving that he’s cleared to compete.

Check out the updated card for this Sunday's WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day card:

NXT Title Match: Pete Dunne vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT North American Title Match: Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title: Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) - Winners receive the Dusty Classic trophy and a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon - Winners receive the Dusty Classic trophy and a future title shot from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.