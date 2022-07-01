WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2022 – Match Card, Date, Start Time in India, Live Streaming & TV Info

Apart from the prime title fight, the third edition of the legendary special event produced by NXT will also feature four more championship fights as the NXT North American Champion, the Uktag champs, the men and women's tag champs will defend their titles at the show.

A pay-per-view event founded in 1985, Great American Bash was resurrected by the WWE NXT in 2020. The WCW special, which has been held by the WWE for 9 times, has taken place 23 times overall.

Aside from the championship bouts, the 24th edition of the event will see three other singles contests featuring Wendy Choo, Tiffany Stratton, Trick Williams, Wes Lee, Apollo Crews and Xyon Quinn.

Here is all you need to know about WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2022:

WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2022 Venue, Date and Timing When and where is WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2022 taking place? The event is set to take place on Tuesday (July 5) at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, due to time difference, the event will take place on Wednesday (July 6) morning in India. What time does WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2022 start? The event starts at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET (Tuesday, July 5) | 12 AM GMT (Wednesday, July 6). In India, the show will start at 5:30 AM IST (Wednesday, July 6). WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info Where and how to watch WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2022 in India? In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network has the rights to telecast all WWE shows. So, Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) are the channels that will broadcast the event, while Sony LIV will live stream the special event. How to watch WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2022 in USA and rest of the world? In the US, USA Network is the destination for viewers and if you are outside of the US, you can watch The Great American Bash 2022 on the WWE Network. WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2022 Match Card 1. NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Cameron Grimes 2. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez 3. NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) (with Trick Williams) vs. Grayson Waller 4. Singles Match: Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee 5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) (c) vs. Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp) 6. Singles Match: Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton 7. Singles Match: Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn 8. NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (c) (with Fallon Henley) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince)