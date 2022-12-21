WWE NXT: Title Match; Battle for the Bar and more set for next week

During the December 20 edition, D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo were backstage when D'Angelo informed that Lee had agreed to grant him a title match.

Stacks was further advised to find Dijak and tell him "to stay out of" the title match. This is due to Dijak targeting NXT North American Title since coming back to Tuesday nights after a failed main roster stint.

Lee has been NXT North American Champion since capturing the belt on October 22 during the Halloween Havoc special episode. He defeated the former champion Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Nathan Frazer, and Von Wagner in a fatal-5-way ladder match on that night.

Prior to Halloween Havoc, Lee faced D'Angelo in a qualifying match for the ladder match bout on the September 27 NXT episode but that match was stopped by the referee as D'Angelo picked up a legitimate knee injury.

Lee is currently enjoying his first singles title reign on NXT via this North American title reign. He also is a former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion with released Nash Carter while D'Angelo is yet to win a title in his WWE career.

In more news for next week's NXT, two emerging female talents will fight it out with a family legacy on the line. Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley is the lineup with the latter's family bar up for grabs.

Kiana James keeps herself busy in outside ventures apart from her wrestling career. She has long been trying to acquire Henley's struggling family bar, but Henley has made it clear that she won't give up without a fight.

A video featuring Kiana James entering the Henley family's bar was shown on NXT where Henley was spotted with her teammates, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs.

James wanted to pay off the debt for the bar as she wanted to directly purchase the property from the bank. An irate Henley denied the proposition and threw out the challenge for the upcoming match.

The stipulation for this Battle of the Bar stands - if Henley wins, she and her family will retain the bar but if James wins then Henley will have to make her parents sign and hand over the bar to James.

The final episode of NXT of 2023 will also feature two more matches on the card where Cora Jade will continue her feud with Wendy Choo. Plus, Schism will square off against Malik Blade, Edris Enofé, and Odyssey Jones in a tag team match.

That being said, the match card for the December 27 episode of WWE NXT goes as follows:

- Wes Lee (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo - NXT North American Championship

- Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James - Battle for the Bar

- Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

- Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. The Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler with Ava Raine)