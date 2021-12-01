WWE NXT WarGames 2021: Team advantages revealed; Title match announced

Bengaluru, December 1: The two teams with advantages for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames matches from the male and female division were decided as Team New School and Team Kai got the upper-hand by winning their scheduled matches.
This week’s WarGames go-home edition of NXT 2.0 saw Kay Lee Ray defeat Dakota Kai in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match to earn the advantage on her team’s behalf.
The Women’s WarGames match will feature Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and KLR) taking on Team Kai (Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne). The two teams featured in a brawl to kick things off for the show.
If tonight's #LadderMatch was any indication of what's to come on Sunday, we're in for a 🔥 WARGAMES! #NXTWarGames #WWENXT @DakotaKai_WWE @Kay_Lee_Ray @RaquelWWE @shirai_io @CoraJadeWWE @WWE_MandyRose @jacyjaynewwe @gigidolin_wwe pic.twitter.com/XcNjYlCqL0— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 1, 2021
Then in the main event of the November 30 episode, Bron Breakker defeated Johnny Gargano in another WarGames Advantage Ladder Match to earn the advantage for his team.
FULL #NXTWarGames MATCH CARD ⛓ ⤵️— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 1, 2021
Team Black & Gold battles Team #WWENXT 2.0 this Sunday inside WARGAMES!@JohnnyGargano @NXTCiampa @PeteDunneYxB @LAKnightWWE @bronbreakkerwwe @TonyDangeloWWE @Carmelo_WWE @GraysonWWE pic.twitter.com/9UalBObfHc
As for the Men’s WarGames lineup, it stands Team Old School (Gargano, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) vs. Team New School (Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller). These two teams also brawled to bring a chaotic end to last night’s episode.
In more news for WarGames 2021, Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium, has officially been announced for the event.
Last night, Wagner and O’Reilly defeated Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to capture the new number-one contenders’ position and thereby earn a title shot at WarGames. Wagner and O’Reilly pinned Wilde with the Total Elimination maneuver.
After defeating #LegadoDelFantasma on #WWENXT, @KORcombat & @WWEVonWagner earned the right to challenge @Marcel_B_WWE & @FabianAichner for the #NXTTagTitles this Sunday at #NXTWarGames!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 1, 2021
📺 8/7c on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else pic.twitter.com/wDYGYvPUlW
Thus, Barthel and Fabian will go through their first match and the first title defense representing Imperium since winning the NXT tag team titles from MSK’s Wes Less and Nash Carter at the Halloween Havoc special, back on October 26.
The 2021 NXT WarGames special event will air this Sunday, December 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The first specials from NXT 2.0 sans the TakeOver term will air, live on Peacock and the WWE Network.
The updated card for the night goes as follows:
Men’s WarGames Match
Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) vs. Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller)
WarGames Advantage: Team New School
Women’s WarGames Match
Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)
WarGames Advantage: Team Gonzalez
NXT Cruiserweight Title Match
Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong (c)
NXT Tag Team Titles Match
Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Imperium - Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner (c)
Hair vs. Hair Match
Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson
