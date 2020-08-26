WWE Payback 2020: Match card, poster, date, time in India and where to watch

Headliner for the sixth event in the Payback chronology, is the Universal title match featuring Roman Reigns, who made his in-ring return during last weekend's PPV, spearing the winner on the night The Fiend Bray Wyatt to add himself directly into the title picture.

Also announced for the PPV, a former NXT champion Keith Lee will make his debut from the main roster in a fight against Randy Orton. Plus, the women's tag titles will be on the line as champions Bayley and Sasha Banks face challengers Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

While the midcard title match from SmackDown is yet to be announced, RAW's midcard title, the US title will be on the line as Bobby Lashley challenges champion Apollo Crews.

The WWE have also laid the ground work for few other matches that could be announced before the weekend featuring a few ongoing rivalries both from Raw and SmackDown.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Payback 2020:

When and where is WWE Payback 2020 taking place?

The event will take place on Sunday (August 30) inside ThuderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Monday (August 31) morning.

What time does WWE Payback 2020 start?

The event starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Sunday, August 30) | 4.30 AM IST (Monday, August 31).

Where and how to watch WWE Payback 2020?

The event is telecast live on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live via a subscription on WWE Network and Sony LIV apps.

Poster for WWE Payback 2020

WWE Payback 2020 Match card (features also rumoured matches courtesy of ringside news)

Universal Title Match: Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

US Title Match: Apollo Crews vs Bobby Lashley

Singles Match: Randy Orton vs Keith Lee

Rumoured Intercontinental Title Match: Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles

Rumoured Singles Match: Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin

Rumoured Singles Match: Big E vs. Sheamus

Rumoured Singles Match: Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black