WWE planning Drew McIntyre vs Tyson Fury mega match?

The possessor of the most prestigious title in sports entertainment, at this point, is still undefeated in 2020 who is holding the belt since WrestleMania 36. He is currently booked in his next title defense against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions that goes down on September 27th.

Regardless of the outcome of that championship match, it seems like Drew McIntyre could move into a feud with Tyson Fury, another undefeated persona from the sport of boxing. Both are billed from the United Kingdom and that makes them tailor-made for a match. In recent times, chances of seeing this bout has grown stronger as they are involved in a social media spat.

The reigning champion being involved in a verbal war with a big name from a different sport isn't apparently a coincidence. Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that something is going on between Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury. Creative pitches are to be made from the two sides for a potential match, if not they've already agreed upon doing it.

"It’s more than enough where you know that at the least, the sides are in touch about a match if it’s not already decided. But one would think with Fury’s asking price, it would be Saudi, and there’s no definite date for that, or Mania, which is a long way away," informed the source.

Tyson Fury isn't unfamiliar to the professional wrestling ring as he had a brief stint in the WWE back in late 2019 durinf a feud with Braun Strowman. They competed in a singles encounter at Crown Jewel last year. Although he didn't win the match, his wrestling skills impressed the audience as well as the promo officials.

The insider belief was that WWE would bring The Gypsy King back by the time of WrestleMania 36 which obviously wasn't the case as the show went ahead with zero audience. WWE even had plans to get him involved in certain capacities when they would go back to Saudi Arabia and that also looks like isn't happening this year.

With no confirmed timetable available for the audience's return, it'll be interesting to see when and how WWE would like to book Fury next. It should be against Drew McIntyre as the renowned boxer has wanted a piece of the top babyface of Raw for quite sometime, as seen in the recently released videos.

The King Of Claymore Country hasn’t backed down from the challenge and asked WWE head-honcho Triple H to arrange the fight. WWE was said to be keen on making this match a reality in front of the UK fans but the COVID-19 situation won't let it happen. So it seems they have to contend with an alternative PPV date.