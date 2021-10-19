WWE Queen’s Crown and KOTR 2021 finale set; Raw season premiere announced

Bengaluru, October 19: The final matches for the 2021 edition of WWE King of the Ring Tournament and the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament have officially been announced for the WWE Crown Jewel event.
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California saw Xavier Woods defeat Jinder Mahal in the final semi-finals match for the King of the Ring 2021 Tournament.
Woods avoided the pin-fall loss even after getting hit by The Khallas by keeping his feet on the bottom rope. Woods then hit back with a Suplex and flying elbow off the top rope to secure the win that booked a match with Finn Balor in the finals at Crown Jewel.
.@AustinCreedWins, YOU ARE GOING TO THE FINALS!#KingoftheRing#WWERaw #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/iKf1nuV6ni— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2021
In the Queen’s Crown Tournament red brand semi-finale matchup, Doudrop defeated Shayna Baszler by countering the Kirifuda Clutch attempt with a roll-up.
Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega will now take place at Crown Jewel and the winner of that match will be named the inaugural Queen’s Crown winner.
.@DoudropWWE is going to the #QueensCrown FINALS this Thursday at #WWECrownJewel!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EiCsY4aFaz— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2021
WWE Crown Jewel will air Thursday, October 21, live from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The updated card for the pay-per-view following this week’s Raw goes as follows:
Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match: AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
No Holds Barred Match: Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg
Hell In a Cell Match: Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals: Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop
King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods
Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali
The post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW will mark the season premiere episode on the USA Network. WWE’s flagship TV show will kick off the 30th season premiere of the show from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
What a lineup on the red brand!— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2021
@ your favorite #WWERaw Superstar! pic.twitter.com/Nr2ZCkfaYk
The host venue has been advertising WWE Champion Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos for a huge six-man tag team main event match.
Plus, there will be appearances by Smackdown Superstars Drew McIntyre and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (for dark segments) alongside new RAW Superstars Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw@BeckyLynchWWE is back on the red brand! But will #TheMan be bringing that #SmackDown #WomensTitle? pic.twitter.com/lgRvByTeav— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2021
WWE officially didn’t announce any matchups for the season premiere but recruits for the red brand during the 2021 Draft like Lynch, Rollins, Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Kevin Owens, The Street Profits, Finn Balor, Carmella, Dolph Ziggler - Robert Roode could feature.
Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Tamina Snuka, Tegan Nox, Bianca Belair, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Austin Theory, Chad Gable and Otis, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez, Zelina Vega, and Gable Steveson are also being promoted for the show.
