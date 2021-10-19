WWE Queen’s Crown and KOTR 2021 finale set; Raw season premiere announced

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California saw Xavier Woods defeat Jinder Mahal in the final semi-finals match for the King of the Ring 2021 Tournament.

Woods avoided the pin-fall loss even after getting hit by The Khallas by keeping his feet on the bottom rope. Woods then hit back with a Suplex and flying elbow off the top rope to secure the win that booked a match with Finn Balor in the finals at Crown Jewel.

In the Queen’s Crown Tournament red brand semi-finale matchup, Doudrop defeated Shayna Baszler by countering the Kirifuda Clutch attempt with a roll-up.

Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega will now take place at Crown Jewel and the winner of that match will be named the inaugural Queen’s Crown winner.

WWE Crown Jewel will air Thursday, October 21, live from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The updated card for the pay-per-view following this week’s Raw goes as follows:

Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match: Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Hell In a Cell Match: Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals: Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop

King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

The post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW will mark the season premiere episode on the USA Network. WWE’s flagship TV show will kick off the 30th season premiere of the show from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

What a lineup on the red brand!



@ your favorite #WWERaw Superstar! pic.twitter.com/Nr2ZCkfaYk — WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2021

The host venue has been advertising WWE Champion Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos for a huge six-man tag team main event match.

Plus, there will be appearances by Smackdown Superstars Drew McIntyre and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (for dark segments) alongside new RAW Superstars Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

WWE officially didn’t announce any matchups for the season premiere but recruits for the red brand during the 2021 Draft like Lynch, Rollins, Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Kevin Owens, The Street Profits, Finn Balor, Carmella, Dolph Ziggler - Robert Roode could feature.

Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Tamina Snuka, Tegan Nox, Bianca Belair, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Austin Theory, Chad Gable and Otis, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez, Zelina Vega, and Gable Steveson are also being promoted for the show.