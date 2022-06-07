WWE Raw: First Money in the Bank Title Match and John Cena’s return announced

Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss competed on Raw in a fatal-4-way match in the main event of this week’s Raw with the winner earning the number-one contender’s spot for the Raw Women’s Championship.

In the closing moments, Bliss missed a Twisted Bliss off the top rope on Liv who went after Doudrop. But Liv was planted with a Michinoku Driver from Doudrop. Ripley came from behind and hit Doudrop with her Riptide finisher for the 3-count.

Following the match, it was officially announced that Ripley will challenge Belair for the Raw Women’s Title at Money in the Bank. This is the first match to be confirmed for the PLE scheduled on July 2 from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Belair has held the WWE Raw Women’s Championship since she won the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 this past April. She successfully defended her title at the bygone Hell in a Cell PLE, this past Sunday in a Triple Threat featuring herself, Becky, and Asuka.

Rhea Ripley is a former Raw Women’s Champion, a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, former NXT Women’s Champion, and the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion. Now, she is getting back to the title picture since last summer.

Another big news coming out of this week’s Raw is the confirmation of WWE Legend John Cena’s return to television. The 16-time World Champion will make his way back to Raw on the June 27 episode where WWE will throw a celebration for his 20-year anniversary with the company.

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena returns to #WWERaw on Monday, June 27 to celebrate his 20 Year Anniversary with @WWE. pic.twitter.com/l8yurlx2wX — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

Cena debuted with WWE back in June 2002 on that very same day, answering WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s open challenge and showing the world what he was capable of.

Despite putting some valiant efforts, he came up short against the Olympic Gold Medalist but that opening night eventually led him to enjoy a long-term WWE career that is helmed as one of the greatest in the company’s history.

WWE already dedicated June 2022 to Cena as they are encouraging fans to use the hashtag #CenaMonth throughout this month to share their favorite moments and memories from his career.

With his official return to TV, it now appears that he could be associated with WWE’s upcoming summer events, namely Money in the Bank and Summerslam.