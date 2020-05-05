WWE Raw women's champ Becky Lynch to star in Marvel film?

The current WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Kris Tapley from Netflix's The Call Sheet. He didn’t reveal much about the project she'd be seen but only teased a big announcement with the following statement,

"Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood's eye. (Psst: She's also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie...)"

The information has been floating on the internet just in time when The Irish Lass-Kicker is riding high on her one-off appearance during the season 5 premiere of Showtime's Billions which garnered herself major mainstream attention. So it won't be a surprise if someday she confirms her association with a big Hollywood flick especially considering she's not new to the genre.

I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed filming @SHO_Billions and working with such an incredible and talented cast and crew. #BeckyBillions pic.twitter.com/mhkoqGM0sW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 4, 2020

For those who don't know, Becky Lynch has already been part of The Marine 6: Moving Target in 2016 also starring WWE Superstar The Miz and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The movie was the sixth and final installment of The Marine franchise produced by WWE Studios.

On a related note, veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer stating that Becky Lynch will soon be part of the entertainment industry. Apparently she'd be featuring in a major national women's magazine, soon.

Details are scarce at this point and it's only known that the feature is being prepared now. It was also noted that the main reason why Becky is getting shortlisted by outlets, is her ability to connect with the audience.

Meanwhile, the woman in concern has responded to the news joking about it on Twitter. She posted a photo of herself on the cover of a fake magazine called "Part-Timer Magazine" with the below statement.

"This is a big one. Always dreamed of being on this cover since I was a kid."

This is a big one. Always dreamed of being on this cover since I was kid. pic.twitter.com/Rypvd4ywil — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 2, 2020

Chances of seeing the three-time Women's Champion, more outside of WWE Universe has got even bigger with her recent comments. Lynch spoke with TMZ Sports and confirmed receiving guidance from The Rock and John Cena while stepping into the entertainment industry.

Both these men have made successful transitions from pro-wrestling to movies who know better on how to balance careers, at this point.

"Yeah, he's actually been very helpful and put me in contact with who my agent is right now," Becky Lynch admitted about The Rock guiding her.

"He's been very giving, and I think they all are because they've all been there. They're all read to look after the next generation. [John] Cena has been so great to me and so generous with his time and advice. [He] checks up on me and what I'm doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been." (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

Becky Lynch hasn't wrestled on WWE Raw since defeating Shayna Baszler to retain her RAW Women's Championship during Night One of WrestleMania 36 on April 4. She made history on that night by successfully defending the same title she won, the previous year, continuing her title run for more than 365 days.

As announced by WWE, she is slated to return on Raw, next week to confront the women's Money In The Bank ladder match-winner.