WWE reinduct legendary Hulk Hogan to Hall of Fame

The fact that WWE banned him was hard to digest for the fans, but then again the allegations made against him were unforgivable.

Hulk Hogan was filmed in 2015 where he was seen making racial comments which led to a immediate termination of his WWE contract. The video went viral and started trending on the internet. WWE were unhappy with that as they are quite strict when it comes to such unethical behavior from a superstar.

They immediately cut all the ties with the legendary pro-wrestler and removed all of his information from the official website. Thankfully, the Hulkster managed to prove not guilty and win the lawsuit filed against him. After that news broke, rumors of WWE will rehire him started to do the rounds.

Well, that rumour has turned true after a wait of almost two years. WWE has recently released a statement that Hulk Hogan has received his position back in the WWE Hall of Fame. This means that he got back the most prestigious spot in sports entertainment. Here's the official statement from WWE.com,

“After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.”

PWInsider.com released a report about the Immortal One finally returning to the WWE and also added that he was reportedly at backstage before Extreme Rules PPV in Pittsburgh. He was there represnting the promotion in a meet and greet session and most of them were happy to see the veteran back home.

The former franchise player also issued an apology for the racial slurs. He also advised all the superstars to use words carefully before they speak, as nowadays there are cameras everywhere to record everything. Some of the roster members appreciated his comments and hugged him after the session.

It was really an emotional scene at backstage during the Extreme Rules PPV. Hulk Hogan also sounded thankful to the WWE for providing such an opportunity to share his experience with the superstars. Hopefully, this session helped him reconnect with the current roster members of the company and will allow him to be back on TV, soon.