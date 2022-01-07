WWE reportedly returning to Saudi Arabia in February 2022

According to Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian, the company will host its next big event following Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19. There is no confirmed update available on what the show will be called.

In 2020, WWE made a slight change to the original schedule of Saudi PPVs and hosted one of them before WrestleMania 36. That is going to be the case this year as well. Since that show was called Super ShowDown, we believe this year’s February will also mark the return of that event.

No matches for the upcoming show have been revealed but it’s pretty obvious that the new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be the headliners. Also, WWE Hall Of Famers Goldberg and Edge are expected to be a part of this upcoming show.

WWE last conducted a show from the Kingdom on October 21, 2021, which was the Crown Jewel event. It was headlined by current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (the then challenger for the Universal Title) vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The finals of the King of the Ring 2021 Tournament and the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament went down on that night.

That event held at Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh also had Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley and Edge vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell on the card to stack things up.

A major portion of the WWE Universe noted how Crown Jewel 2021 was WWE’s best Saudi Arabia event, to date.

This event also marked WWE’s return to KSA for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Super ShowDown took place in February of that year, where The Undertaker, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar had matches.

WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority first announced in 2018 that they have signed a 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership to support the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, a social and economic reform program for the country.

Via this deal, WWE is obligated to hold two events per year, but the COVID-19 pandemic nixed one event each in 2020 and 2021. WWE started visiting Saudi Arabia with Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

The following big events respectively were Crown Jewel in 2018, Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel in 2019, Super ShowDown in 2020, and then Crown Jewel this past October.