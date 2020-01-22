WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Match Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, When and Where to Watch & more

Those surely raise the stakes high for the two Royal Rumble matches that will crown two main-eventers of WrestleMania 36. But that's not all for the night as a few championships will also be on the line in gimmick matches. The Universal title will be defended in a Strap Match whereas a brawl will go out between two arch-rivals, all over the host stadium.

Royal Rumble 2020 goes down from the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas that will be aired live on different platforms from 5.30 AM onwards on Monday morning (IST). (January 27). Here's the full telecast schedule of the show for Indian fans,

Live Telecast: Monday, January 27, 2020 (5.30 AM), Kick-off show (3.30 AM) (Sony Ten 1/ Ten 3 HD)

Repeat Telecast 1: Monday, January 27, 2020 (6 PM) (Sony Ten 1/ Ten 3 HD)

Repeat Telecast 2: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 (9 PM) (Sony Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD)

Repeat Telecast 3: Sunday, February 2, 2020 (2 PM) (Sony Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD)

Live Streaming of Royal Rumble 2020 will be available on WWE Network for Indian as well as worldwide viewers. New users can watch the show by signing up for a one-month free trial that can be cancelled, at any time. SonyLiv app and website will also broadcast the pay-per-view event, live.

Check out the match card for 2020 Royal Rumble along with predictions:

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

It’s indeed great to have Sheamus back to competition and especially in singles' capacity. For those who don’t know, this man had a Halley's Comet rise back when the last decade kicked off by winning the WWE Championship within just a few months of his debut.

A decade later, he’s back with that same sadistic heel mentality to dominate the SmackDown division. So, we don't see Shorty having a chance against the Celtic Warrior who's willing to run through the blue brand locker room.

Prediction: Sheamus picks up a dominant win to send a message that he is back to dominate the singles division, once again.

United States Title match

Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade (c)

The latest entry to the Royal Rumble match card is the United States title match that will happen without any proper buildup. Hence, this might end up being a pre-show match. Andrade is being built up as the next strong heel from the Mexican region who could serve to WWE’s Latin American fanbase. Hence, a strong title run will be reserved for him, no matter what.

Also, Zelina Vega will be present at ringside working as his insurance policy. So, 'El-Idolo’ will run through Carrillo’s resistance at any cost and become victorious. However, this feud will continue following Royal Rumble.

Prediction: Andrade is a sure-shot winner of this Royal Rumble matchup taking help from Zelina Vega that could protect Carrillo’s contender status for now.

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Bayley (c)

Lacey Evans has been on a roll since turning babyface and starting a feud against Bayley and Sasha Banks. A woman who has served six years in the military can certainly earn organic cheers from the fans. So putting the belt over Lacey is perhaps the right move that WWE can possibly do.

However, WrestleMania 36 should have a due match between Bayley and Sasha Banks where two best friends will reincarnate their past feuds and possibly steal the show, yet again. If WWE creative is looking forward to having this match at the biggest event of them all, then Bayley will come out on top at Royal Rumble.

Prediction: Lacey Evans will give a tough fight to Bayley but will have to wait to become the new champion. Perhaps, the ringside distractions from Sasha will help Bayley to retain.

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Becky Lynch has taken this title defence at Royal Rumble, so seriously that she might have not signed a new WWE contract, yet. The statistics are also not in her favour as she has never been able to defeat Asuka in a singles contest. With that being said, Becky has nothing to lose and her determination will be bigger than ever.

The Empress of Tomorrow will try as much as she can to pin the champion with help from Kairi Sane. But this is not the time that she can become 'Asuka 2 Belts’ as Becky is the chosen one to head into WrestleMania as The Man with the belt shining around her waist.

Prediction: Becky Lynch will fight all the odds to pick up her first win over Asuka and then go on to defend the title against a bigger opponent at WrestleMania.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

The feud between Roman Reigns and King Baron Corbin is going on for a long time and it’s time that WWE creative ends this one. Reigns has to move into a marquee feud heading into WrestleMania, anyway.

To do so, the predicted win over Corbin is due for him which should come at Royal Rumble. It will be a chaotic match, without a doubt where we’ll see Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode getting involved to help Corbin whereas The Usos will be around to neutralize them.

Prediction: After months of waiting, Roman Reigns will finally pick up the win against Corbin in a match that will be filled with shenanigans at Royal Rumble. This victory will be used as the stepping stone of his fifth due WrestleMania main event.

Strap Match for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

Daniel Bryan is back with the YES movement which is perhaps the only that he could resist a strong and undefeated persona like The Fiend to some extent. However, that still not be enough to take the championship away from him at Royal Rumble.

As reported earlier, The Fiend is still set to feature in one of the marquee matches of WrestleMania 36 by defending his Universal Championship. Hence, he will be putting away Bryan, once again in a match that would be enjoyable to the fans due to their in-ring chemistry.

Prediction: The Fiend will retain Universal title no matter how strong the YES movement runs at Royal Rumble. Kane might come out to help Bryan but even that won’t be enough to keep WWE’s new resident monster down.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Since the main roster is not enough to fill up the 30 spots of this Royal Rumble match, there will be some surprise entries in the form of NXT superstars and past legendary names. Names like Nia Jax or Ruby Riott or Naomi may also make their comebacks through the third only Rumble match for the women.

In the end, two superstars are heavy favourites to pick up the win. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are these two concerned people who still have some unfinished business with WWE Raw women’s champion, Becky Lynch. If these options seemed to be much predicted for WWE creative, they might choose Sasha Banks just to set up the SmackDown women’s title match against Bayley at the biggest event.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler are current favourites to win the women’s Royal Rumble match to set up a due match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Sasha Banks is also a potential favourite to renew feud with Bayley.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Unlike the last couple of years, this year’s edition of the Royal Rumble match for the men’s division seems wide open. Roman Reigns is the present favourite to win the match, as per the betting odds.

But it would be a predicted scenario where he faces The Fiend for the Universal title. Hence, WWE should book a surprise entry to get the win. Cain Velasquez is the first in this list as he has a score to settle with the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar.

If this option does not suit well with the creative team then Edge or CM Punk are being rumoured to enter the Rumble at the number 30 spot. The audience will explore if one of these shockers happens. Also, WWE officials will get a couple of options to choose from while setting up the main event of WrestleMania 36.

Prediction: Roman Reigns is still the favourite name to pick up the win. But there could be surprise entries like Cain Velasquez, Edge or CM Punk in number 30 spot who could pull off a shocker to win the Rumble and set up a future bout against Brock Lesnar.