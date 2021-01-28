WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Match card, date, time in India and where to watch

Venue, date, timings and telecast information
When and where is WWE Royal Rumble 2021 taking place?
The event will take place on Sunday (January 31) at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Monday (February 1) morning in India.
What time does WWE Royal Rumble 2021 start?
The main show starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Sunday, January 31) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST Monday (February 1). The kick off, however, starts a hour earlier than the main show.
Where and how to watch Royal Rumble 2021?
In India, you can watch Royal Rumble 2021 on TV on Monday (February 1) at 5:30 AM IST Live and Exclusive on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.
How to stream WWE Royal Rumble 2021?
In India, one can stream the event live via Sony LIV and also the WWE Network.
Match Card (As it stands)
Last Man Standing Match for Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
Men's Royal Rumble Match
Women's Royal Rumble Match
Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax
Possible Matches (Rumoured):
Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Sami Zayn
United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle
Men’s Rumble Match entrants (As it stands)
Daniel Bryan
Bobby Lashley
AJ Styles
Randy Orton
Otis
The Miz
Jey Uso
Cesaro
Jeff Hardy
Sami Zayn
Dolph Ziggler
Shinsuke Nakamura
Big E
John Morrison
Sheamus
Mustafa Ali
Edge
Women’s Rumble Match entrants (As it stands)
Nia Jax
Charlotte Flair
Bianca Belair
Bayley
Mandy Rose
Dana Brooke
Peyton Royce
Alexa Bliss
Shayna Baszler
Liv Morgan
Ruby Riott
Tamina