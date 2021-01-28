English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Match card, date, time in India and where to watch

By
WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Card and Schedule
WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Card and Schedule

Bengaluru, January 28: Monday Night Raw and Firday Night SmackDown kick off the Road to WrestleMania this weekend with WWE Royal Rumble 2021.

The 34th edition of Royal Rumblewill feature WWE's virtual fan viewing experience called ThunderDome. And as always, the event will be headlined by the Royal Rumble match (aka 30-superstars battle royal).

Apart from the Rumble matches in the men's and women's division, the 2021 Royal Rumble, which is a WWE Network event produced by WWE, will also see several titles being put on the line. While, the card is partially filled, we expect some final additions to be made in the coming days.

WWE Royal Rumble: History, rules, previous winners, most eliminations and more

The WWE title, Universal title and Women's Tag Team title matches have been announced for the event, while the mid card title fights could also feature during the kick off show. However, there is nothing official on that as it stands.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Bad Bunny to perform in first-ever performance of history-making album

Here is all you need to know about WWE Royal Rumble 2021:

Venue, date, timings and telecast information

Venue, date, timings and telecast information

When and where is WWE Royal Rumble 2021 taking place?

The event will take place on Sunday (January 31) at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Monday (February 1) morning in India.

What time does WWE Royal Rumble 2021 start?

The main show starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Sunday, January 31) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST Monday (February 1). The kick off, however, starts a hour earlier than the main show.

Where and how to watch Royal Rumble 2021?

In India, you can watch Royal Rumble 2021 on TV on Monday (February 1) at 5:30 AM IST Live and Exclusive on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.

How to stream WWE Royal Rumble 2021?

In India, one can stream the event live via Sony LIV and also the WWE Network.

Match Card (As it stands)

Match Card (As it stands)

Last Man Standing Match for Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

Men's Royal Rumble Match

Women's Royal Rumble Match

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Possible Matches (Rumoured):

Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle

Men’s Rumble Match entrants (As it stands)

Men’s Rumble Match entrants (As it stands)

Daniel Bryan

Bobby Lashley

AJ Styles

Randy Orton

Otis

The Miz

Jey Uso

Cesaro

Jeff Hardy

Sami Zayn

Dolph Ziggler

Shinsuke Nakamura

Big E

John Morrison

Sheamus

Mustafa Ali

Edge

Women’s Rumble Match entrants (As it stands)

Women’s Rumble Match entrants (As it stands)

Nia Jax

Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair

Bayley

Mandy Rose

Dana Brooke

Peyton Royce

Alexa Bliss

Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan

Ruby Riott

Tamina

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 378/10 (119.2 vs SAF 220
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 12:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 28, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More