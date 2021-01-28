WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Match card, date, time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, January 28: Monday Night Raw and Firday Night SmackDown kick off the Road to WrestleMania this weekend with WWE Royal Rumble 2021.

The 34th edition of Royal Rumblewill feature WWE's virtual fan viewing experience called ThunderDome. And as always, the event will be headlined by the Royal Rumble match (aka 30-superstars battle royal).

Apart from the Rumble matches in the men's and women's division, the 2021 Royal Rumble, which is a WWE Network event produced by WWE, will also see several titles being put on the line. While, the card is partially filled, we expect some final additions to be made in the coming days.

WWE Royal Rumble: History, rules, previous winners, most eliminations and more

The WWE title, Universal title and Women's Tag Team title matches have been announced for the event, while the mid card title fights could also feature during the kick off show. However, there is nothing official on that as it stands.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Bad Bunny to perform in first-ever performance of history-making album

Here is all you need to know about WWE Royal Rumble 2021:

Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is WWE Royal Rumble 2021 taking place? The event will take place on Sunday (January 31) at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Monday (February 1) morning in India. What time does WWE Royal Rumble 2021 start? The main show starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Sunday, January 31) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST Monday (February 1). The kick off, however, starts a hour earlier than the main show. Where and how to watch Royal Rumble 2021? In India, you can watch Royal Rumble 2021 on TV on Monday (February 1) at 5:30 AM IST Live and Exclusive on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels. How to stream WWE Royal Rumble 2021? In India, one can stream the event live via Sony LIV and also the WWE Network. Match Card (As it stands) Last Man Standing Match for Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg Men's Royal Rumble Match Women's Royal Rumble Match Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax Possible Matches (Rumoured): Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Sami Zayn United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle Men’s Rumble Match entrants (As it stands) Daniel Bryan Bobby Lashley AJ Styles Randy Orton Otis The Miz Jey Uso Cesaro Jeff Hardy Sami Zayn Dolph Ziggler Shinsuke Nakamura Big E John Morrison Sheamus Mustafa Ali Edge Women’s Rumble Match entrants (As it stands) Nia Jax Charlotte Flair Bianca Belair Bayley Mandy Rose Dana Brooke Peyton Royce Alexa Bliss Shayna Baszler Liv Morgan Ruby Riott Tamina