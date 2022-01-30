WWE Royal Rumble 2022 results, recap and highlights

Bengaluru, January 30: The 35th installment of the exciting Royal Rumble chronology was presented by the WWE, last night to kick off the Road to Wrestlemania 38.
A mammoth return marked the highlight of the Women’s Rumble as she also eventually ended up becoming the winner, while a former WWE Champion went on to be the winner of the Men’s Rumble match.
Universal Champion Roman Reigns not only retained his title but also cost his bitter rival Brock Lesnar his title match against Bobby Lashley. Plus, a mixed tag team match between The IT Couple and The GrIT Couple was also there on the card.
Check out the recap and results from the 2022 Royal Rumble that took place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri:
– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins via DQ in the first match of the night to continue with his record-setting title reign. In the finishing sequence, Reigns speared Rollins but the latter was spotted laughing and saying that he loves Roman!
Seth wanted a Shield Fist Pump, but Roman applied the Guillotine Chokehold. Seth managed to reach the bottom rope but Roman denied to let go of the hold as the referee disqualified the match.
Roman attacked Seth with a Steel Chair after the match that was an apparent payback to Rollins as he broke up The Shield in 2014 in a similar way.
Via disqualification, @WWERomanReigns is STILL your Universal Champion.#RoyalRumble @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/dW8FykNBZP— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
– Ronda Rousey made her grand return to the WWE to win the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match and cement her spot at Wrestlemania 38 in April in a major title match.
The match featured several surprise entrants (like Melina, Sarah Logan, Alicia Fox, Ivory, Molly Holly, and Cameron) but there were no NXT entrants. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James also entered The Rumble with her championship belt.
WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Ronda Rousey returns and wins women's Rumble match
It all came down to Rousey and Flair in the end where Flair charged at Rousey, only to get eliminated in seconds.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet is headed to #WrestleMania!!! #RoyalRumble @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/9fWa9ZXDgC— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
Check out the full list of Women’s Rumble entrants and eliminations as given below:
|ENTRY NO.
|SUPERSTAR
|ELIMINATED BY
|1
|Sasha Banks
|Queen Zelina
|2
|Melina
|Sasha Banks
|3
|Tamina
|Natalya/Bianca Belair
|4
|Kelly Kelly
|Sasha Banks
|5
|Aliyah
|Charlotte Flair
|6
|Liv Morgan
|Brie Bella
|7
|Queen Zelina
|Rhea Ripley
|8
|Bianca Belair
|Charlotte Flair
|9
|Dana Brooke
|Michelle McCool
|10
|Michelle McCool
|Mickie James
|11
|Sonya Deville
|Naomi
|12
|Natalya
|Bianca Belair
|13
|Cameron
|Sonya Deville
|14
|Naomi
|Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville
|15
|Carmella
|Rhea Ripley
|16
|Rhea Ripley
|Charlotte Flair
|17
|Charlotte Flair
|Ronda Rousey
|18
|Ivory
|Rhea Ripley
|19
|Brie Bella
|Ronda Rousey
|20
|Mickie James
|Lita
|21
|Alicia Fox
|Nikki Bella
|22
|Nikki A.S.H.
|Ronda Rousey
|23
|Summer Rae
|Natalya
|24
|Nikki Bella
|Eliminated by: Brie Bella
|25
|Sarah Logan
|The Bella Twins
|26
|Lita
|Eliminated by: Charlotte Flair
|27
|Mighty Molly
|Nikki A.S.H.
|28
|Ronda Rousey
|2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner
|29
|Shotzi
|Ronda Rousey
|30
|Shayna Baszler
|Charlotte Flair
– RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Doudrop to retain her title. Lynch kicked out of a Big Ending move by the challenger. Doudrop went for a Big Splash off the second rope but Lynch fought back and nailed a Man-handle Slam from that position to get the pin-fall win.
#AndSTILL #RoyalRumble #WomensTitle @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/GK0EncuyAp— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
– Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion at Royal Rumble 2022. The referee was inadvertently knocked out during this physical match. Lesnar hit an F5 but the referee was in no condition to make the counts.
Roman Reigns then appeared and speared Brock Lesnar! Roman stared down at Heyman who handed him the WWE Championship belt. He hit Lesnar in the head with the belt before he left the ring.
Lashley easily crawled for the cover and got the pin-fall win to receive the second WWE title win of his career. Roman and Heyman are back as an alliance as they left through the ramp together.
The #AllMighty reigns again!!!#RoyalRumble @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/a2s6PNwqsj— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
– WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz and Maryse in the scheduled mixed tag team match. Beth was put down by Maryse who hit with a purse (with a brick in it) on the back of the head.
Maryse then delivered a Hurricanrana to Edge from the top rope to the fans’ surprise as Miz followed up with a Skull Crushing Finale on Edge but Edge kicked out from the pin attempt.
The finish saw Edge and Beth delivering a double Spear to Miz. The Hall of Fame couple then hit dual Glamazon Slam on Miz and Maryse for the pins to win.
GRIT is victorious at #RoyalRumble @EdgeRatedR @TheBethPhoenix pic.twitter.com/Mphr7k70uD— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
– Brock Lesnar won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match in the main event of Royal Rumble 2022 to confirm a world title shot at Wrestlemania 38.
There were a few surprises in store during this match such as Drew McIntyre’s early return, an entrance by Rapper Bad Bunny at number 27 followed by Shane McMahon’s return at number 28 spot. No NXT Superstar was included in the fray.
#TheBeast punches his ticket to #WrestleMania!#RoyalRumble @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/mYX6h0pPyP— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
Lesnar entered The Rumble at the number 30 position to absolutely manhandle the remaining superstars. He eliminated Randy Orton, bad Bunny, Riddle, and Shane McMahon, one after another.
WWE Royal Rumble: History, Rules, Winners List, Most Eliminations and Other Stats
McIntyre was the final victim whom Lesnar F5-ed out of the ring to win the match. Lesnar posed at the Wrestlemania 38 sign to send Royal Rumble 2022 off the air.
Check out the full list of Men’s Rumble entrants and eliminations, as given below:
|ENTRY NO.
|SUPERSTAR
|ELIMINATED BY
|1
|AJ Styles
|Madcap Moss
|2
|Shinsuke Nakamura
|AJ Styles
|3
|Austin Theory
|AJ Styles
|4
|Robert Roode
|AJ Styles
|5
|Ridge Holland
|AJ Styles
|6
|Montez Ford
|Omos
|7
|Damian Priest
|Omos
|8
|Sami Zayn
|AJ Styles
|9
|Johnny Knoxville
|Sami Zayn
|10
|Angelo Dawkins
|Omos
|11
|Omos
|AJ Styles and other superstars
|12
|Ricochet
|Happy Corbin
|13
|Chad Gable
|Rick Boogs
|14
|Dominik Mysterio
|Happy Corbin
|15
|Happy Corbin
|Drew McIntyre
|16
|Dolph Ziggler
|Bad Bunny
|17
|Sheamus
|Bad Bunny
|18
|Rick Boogs
|Happy Corbin
|19
|Madcap Moss
|Drew McIntyre
|20
|Riddle
|Brock Lesnar
|21
|Drew McIntyre
|Brock Lesnar
|22
|Kevin Owens
|Shane McMahon
|23
|Rey Mysterio
|Otis
|24
|Kofi Kingston
|Kevin Owens
|25
|Otis
|RK-Bro
|26
|Big E
|RK-Bro
|27
|Bad Bunny
|Brock Lesnar
|28
|Shane McMahon
|Brock Lesnar
|29
|Randy Orton
|Brock Lesnar
|30
|Brock Lesnar
|2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Winner
