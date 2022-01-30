WWE Royal Rumble 2022 results, recap and highlights

A mammoth return marked the highlight of the Women’s Rumble as she also eventually ended up becoming the winner, while a former WWE Champion went on to be the winner of the Men’s Rumble match.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns not only retained his title but also cost his bitter rival Brock Lesnar his title match against Bobby Lashley. Plus, a mixed tag team match between The IT Couple and The GrIT Couple was also there on the card.

Check out the recap and results from the 2022 Royal Rumble that took place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri:

– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins via DQ in the first match of the night to continue with his record-setting title reign. In the finishing sequence, Reigns speared Rollins but the latter was spotted laughing and saying that he loves Roman!

Seth wanted a Shield Fist Pump, but Roman applied the Guillotine Chokehold. Seth managed to reach the bottom rope but Roman denied to let go of the hold as the referee disqualified the match.

Roman attacked Seth with a Steel Chair after the match that was an apparent payback to Rollins as he broke up The Shield in 2014 in a similar way.

– Ronda Rousey made her grand return to the WWE to win the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match and cement her spot at Wrestlemania 38 in April in a major title match.

The match featured several surprise entrants (like Melina, Sarah Logan, Alicia Fox, Ivory, Molly Holly, and Cameron) but there were no NXT entrants. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James also entered The Rumble with her championship belt.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Ronda Rousey returns and wins women's Rumble match

It all came down to Rousey and Flair in the end where Flair charged at Rousey, only to get eliminated in seconds.

Check out the full list of Women’s Rumble entrants and eliminations as given below:

ENTRY NO. SUPERSTAR ELIMINATED BY 1 Sasha Banks Queen Zelina 2 Melina Sasha Banks 3 Tamina Natalya/Bianca Belair 4 Kelly Kelly Sasha Banks 5 Aliyah Charlotte Flair 6 Liv Morgan Brie Bella 7 Queen Zelina Rhea Ripley 8 Bianca Belair Charlotte Flair 9 Dana Brooke Michelle McCool 10 Michelle McCool Mickie James 11 Sonya Deville Naomi 12 Natalya Bianca Belair 13 Cameron Sonya Deville 14 Naomi Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville 15 Carmella Rhea Ripley 16 Rhea Ripley Charlotte Flair 17 Charlotte Flair Ronda Rousey 18 Ivory Rhea Ripley 19 Brie Bella Ronda Rousey 20 Mickie James Lita 21 Alicia Fox Nikki Bella 22 Nikki A.S.H. Ronda Rousey 23 Summer Rae Natalya 24 Nikki Bella Eliminated by: Brie Bella 25 Sarah Logan The Bella Twins 26 Lita Eliminated by: Charlotte Flair 27 Mighty Molly Nikki A.S.H. 28 Ronda Rousey 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner 29 Shotzi Ronda Rousey 30 Shayna Baszler Charlotte Flair

– RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Doudrop to retain her title. Lynch kicked out of a Big Ending move by the challenger. Doudrop went for a Big Splash off the second rope but Lynch fought back and nailed a Man-handle Slam from that position to get the pin-fall win.

– Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion at Royal Rumble 2022. The referee was inadvertently knocked out during this physical match. Lesnar hit an F5 but the referee was in no condition to make the counts.

Roman Reigns then appeared and speared Brock Lesnar! Roman stared down at Heyman who handed him the WWE Championship belt. He hit Lesnar in the head with the belt before he left the ring.

Lashley easily crawled for the cover and got the pin-fall win to receive the second WWE title win of his career. Roman and Heyman are back as an alliance as they left through the ramp together.

– WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz and Maryse in the scheduled mixed tag team match. Beth was put down by Maryse who hit with a purse (with a brick in it) on the back of the head.

Maryse then delivered a Hurricanrana to Edge from the top rope to the fans’ surprise as Miz followed up with a Skull Crushing Finale on Edge but Edge kicked out from the pin attempt.

The finish saw Edge and Beth delivering a double Spear to Miz. The Hall of Fame couple then hit dual Glamazon Slam on Miz and Maryse for the pins to win.

– Brock Lesnar won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match in the main event of Royal Rumble 2022 to confirm a world title shot at Wrestlemania 38.

There were a few surprises in store during this match such as Drew McIntyre’s early return, an entrance by Rapper Bad Bunny at number 27 followed by Shane McMahon’s return at number 28 spot. No NXT Superstar was included in the fray.

Lesnar entered The Rumble at the number 30 position to absolutely manhandle the remaining superstars. He eliminated Randy Orton, bad Bunny, Riddle, and Shane McMahon, one after another.

WWE Royal Rumble: History, Rules, Winners List, Most Eliminations and Other Stats

McIntyre was the final victim whom Lesnar F5-ed out of the ring to win the match. Lesnar posed at the Wrestlemania 38 sign to send Royal Rumble 2022 off the air.

Check out the full list of Men’s Rumble entrants and eliminations, as given below:

ENTRY NO. SUPERSTAR ELIMINATED BY 1 AJ Styles Madcap Moss 2 Shinsuke Nakamura AJ Styles 3 Austin Theory AJ Styles 4 Robert Roode AJ Styles 5 Ridge Holland AJ Styles 6 Montez Ford Omos 7 Damian Priest Omos 8 Sami Zayn AJ Styles 9 Johnny Knoxville Sami Zayn 10 Angelo Dawkins Omos 11 Omos AJ Styles and other superstars 12 Ricochet Happy Corbin 13 Chad Gable Rick Boogs 14 Dominik Mysterio Happy Corbin 15 Happy Corbin Drew McIntyre 16 Dolph Ziggler Bad Bunny 17 Sheamus Bad Bunny 18 Rick Boogs Happy Corbin 19 Madcap Moss Drew McIntyre 20 Riddle Brock Lesnar 21 Drew McIntyre Brock Lesnar 22 Kevin Owens Shane McMahon 23 Rey Mysterio Otis 24 Kofi Kingston Kevin Owens 25 Otis RK-Bro 26 Big E RK-Bro 27 Bad Bunny Brock Lesnar 28 Shane McMahon Brock Lesnar 29 Randy Orton Brock Lesnar 30 Brock Lesnar 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Winner