WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Ronda Rousey returns and wins women's Rumble match

Rousey, who announced her entry into the WWE at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2018, was the 28th entry at the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

Rousey came out to the ring in black tights and a black shirt with her trademark black eyeliners. The word "Baddest" was printed on her shirt.

This was her first WWE appearance since she lost to Becky Lynch in a triple-threat match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 for the WWE SmackDown and WWE Raw Women's Titles.

As she entered the Rumble match, Rousey eliminated a handful of opponents including her ally Natalya alongside Brie Bella, Nikki ASH and Shotzi.

In the end, the former UFC champion was one of the final two superstars left in the ring along with Charlotte Flair, who entered the rumble at No. 17.

And when it was down to the last two, Flair tried to immediately attempt the big boot but Rousey caught her and flipped her out of the ring to earn a WWE women's title shot at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas.

Rousey had first joined WWE more than three years ago after a successful career in the UFC. She made her official in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag-team match.

While WrestleMania 34 was her first in-ring appearance, like we mentioned earlier Rousey had in fact announced herself to the WWE Universe at the Royal Rumble PPV in 2018.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet @RondaRousey reacts to winning the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/CJccxIHLKx — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022

In 2018, she marked her first WWE appearance by confronting then Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and Asuka, who had just won the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match.

She later went on to win her first title against Alexa Bliss via submission at SummerSlam in 2018. And after few more matches steeped away from TV to start a family with UFC fighter Travis Browne, whom she married in 2017 and in September 2021 gave birth to a baby girl.

Now, as per reports, Rousey is expected to challenge SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair at the Showcase of Immortals in April.