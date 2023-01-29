WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Full list of entrants and eliminations

In the Men's Rumble, GUNTHER pulled off the performance of a lifetime by lasting for 1 hour and 11 minutes before finally getting eliminated in the 29th position by the eventual winner, Cody Rhodes.

After being away from action for more than six months, The American Nightmare proved the betting odds to be true as he secured a first-time world championship match opportunity at the Showcase of Immortals.

In the women's counterpart, Rhea Ripley ruled the roost of the gauntlet as she became the first and only winner of the female category of The Rumble to win the match as the first entrant.

Lasting for one hour and one minute, she eliminated the second entry of the match, Liv Morgan (who also lasted for one hour and one minute) in the 29th position to emerge as the winner that will now allow her to go after Raw/Smackdown Women's Title at Wrestlemania 39.

Check out the entry seeds for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match and their eliminations as given below:

Men's Royal Rumble 2023 match stats

1. Gunther (29th elimination by Cody Rhodes; lasted the longest for 1 hour and 11 minutes; eliminated 5)

2. Sheamus (21st elimination by Gunther; lasted the second-longest for 52 minutes 30 seconds; eliminated 3)

3. The Miz (1st elimination by Sheamus; eliminated 0)

4. Kofi Kingston (4th elimination by Gunther; eliminated 0)

5. Johnny Gargano (14th elimination by Dominik Mysterio and Finn Bálor; eliminated 0)

6. Xavier Woods (3rd elimination by Gunther; eliminated 0)

7. Karrion Kross (2nd elimination by Drew McIntyre; eliminated 0)

8. Chad Gable (7th elimination by Brock Lesnar; eliminated 0)

9. Drew McIntyre (22nd elimination by Gunther; eliminated 3)

10. Santos Escobar (5th elimination by Brock Lesnar; eliminated 0)

11. Angelo Dawkins (6th elimination by Brock Lesnar; eliminated 0)

12. Brock Lesnar (8th elimination by Bobby Lashley; eliminated 3)

13. Bobby Lashley (11th elimination by Seth "Freakin" Rollins; eliminated 1)

14. Baron Corbin (9th elimination by Seth "Freakin" Rollins; lasted the shortest for just 6 seconds; eliminated 0)

15. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (27th elimination by Logan Paul; eliminated 2)

16. Otis (12th elimination by Drew McIntyre and Sheamus; eliminated 0)

17. Rey Mysterio (10th elimination but never entered the match)

18. Dominik Mysterio (23rd elimination by Cody Rhodes; eliminated 1)

19. Elias (13th elimination by Drew McIntyre and Sheamus; eliminated 0)

20. Finn Bálor (18th elimination by Edge; eliminated 2)

21. Booker T (15th elimination by Gunther; eliminated 0)

22. Damian Priest (17th elimination by Edge; eliminated 1)

23. Montez Ford Raw (16th elimination by Damian Priest; eliminated 0)

24. Edge (19th elimination by Finn Balor; eliminated 2)

25. Austin Theory (26th elimination by Cody Rhodes; eliminated 2))

26. Omos (20th elimination by Braun Strowman; eliminated 0)

27. Braun Strowman (24th elimination by Cody Rhodes; eliminated 1)

28. Ricochet (25th elimination by Austin Theory; eliminated 0)

29. Logan Paul (28th elimination by Cody Rhodes; eliminated 1)

30. Cody Rhodes - Winner of the Men's Royal Rumble 2023 Match; eliminated 5

Women's Royal Rumble 2023 match stats

1. Rhea Ripley - Winner of the Women's Royal Rumble 2023 Match; lasted the longest in the match with Liv Morgan for 1:01:03; eliminated 7

2. Liv Morgan (29th elimination by Austin Theory; lasted the longest in the match with Rhea Ripley for 1:01:03; eliminated 3)

3. Dana Brooke (2nd elimination by DAMAGE CTRL; eliminated 0)

4. Emma (3rd elimination by Dakota Kai; eliminated 0)

5. Shayna Baszler (6th elimination by DAMAGE CTRL; eliminated 0)

6. Bayley (13th elimination by Liv Morgan; eliminated 5))

7. B-Fab (1st elimination by Rhea Ripley; eliminated 0)

8. Roxanne Perez (4th elimination by DAMWAGE CTRL; eliminated 0)

9. Dakota Kai (10th elimination by Becky Lynch; eliminated 5)

10. IYO SKY (11th elimination by Becky Lynch; eliminated 5)

11. Natalya (5th elimination by DAMAGE CTRL; eliminated 0)

12. Candice LeRae (7th elimination by IYO SKY; eliminated 0)

13. Zoey Stark (16th elimination by Sonya Deville; eliminated 0)

14. Xia Li (14th elimination by Zelina Vega; eliminated 0)

15. Becky Lynch (12th elimination by Bayley; eliminated 2)

16. Tegan Nox (8th elimination by Asuka; eliminated 0)

17. Asuka (28th elimination by Rhea Ripley; eliminated 3)

18. Piper Niven (25th elimination by Raquel Rodriguez; eliminated 2)

19. Tamina Snuka (15th elimination by Michelle McCool; eliminated 0)

20. Chelsea Green (9th elimination by Rhea Ripley; lasted the shortest in the match for just 4 seconds; eliminated 0)

21. Zelina Vega (17th elimination by Lacey Evans; eliminated 1)

22. Raquel Rodriguez (26th elimination by Rhea Ripley; eliminated 3)

23. Mia Yim (24th elimination by Piper Niven; eliminated 2)

24. Lacey Evans (20th elimination by Raquel Rodriguez; eliminated 2)

25. Michelle McCool (22nd elimination by Rhea Ripley; eliminated 2)

26. Indi Hartwell (18th elimination by Sonya Deville; eliminated 0)

27. Sonya Deville (21st elimination by Asuka; eliminated 3)

28. Shotzi (23rd elimination by Mia Yim; eliminated 1)

29. Nikki Cross (27th elimination by Liv Morgan; eliminated 1)

30. Nia Jax (19th elimination by Asuka, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Michelle McCool, Nikki Cross, Piper Niven, Raquel Rodiguez, Rhea Ripley, Shotzi, and Sonya Deville; eliminated 0)