WWE Saturday Night Main Event: November 1 Match Card, Full Schedule, Where to Watch

The
action
heats
up
this
weekend
as
WWE
presents
the
41st
edition
of
Saturday
Night's
Main
Event
on
November
2,
2025
-
live
from
the
Delta
Center
in
Salt
Lake
City,
Utah,
USA.
The
blockbuster
fight
card
promises
a
night
of
electrifying
showdowns
featuring
top
WWE
Superstars
from
RAW
and
SmackDown.
Fans can look forward to championship clashes, high-octane rivalries, and dramatic storylines coming to a head in what promises to be one of WWE's most thrilling televised events of the season.
A
rivalry
rooted
in
pride
and
legacy
culminates
in
this
bout
for
the
vacant
World
Heavyweight
Championship.
The
Best
in
the
World
faces
The
Main
Event
in
a
contest
that
will
define
the
future
of
WWE's
flagship
brand,
Raw.
Undisputed WWE Championship
Cody
Rhodes
puts
his
Undisputed
Title
on
the
line
as
Drew
McIntyre
seeks
redemption
and
domination
in
what
is
expected
to
be
a
brutal
encounter
between
two
powerhouse
athletes.
WWE Women's Championship
The Women's Division sees its fiercest battle yet as champion Tiffany Stratton defends her title against the powerhouse challenger Jade Cargill.
Intercontinental Championship - Triple Threat Match
After chaos erupted on RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that the Intercontinental Championship will now be defended in a Triple Threat Match. Can Mysterio overcome two determined challengers, or will his arrogance cost him his gold?
Watch the live stream exclusively on Sony LIV.
Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).