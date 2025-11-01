English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
WWE Saturday Night Main Event: November 1 Match Card, Full Schedule, Where to Watch

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

The action heats up this weekend as WWE presents the 41st edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on November 2, 2025 - live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. The blockbuster fight card promises a night of electrifying showdowns featuring top WWE Superstars from RAW and SmackDown.

Fans can look forward to championship clashes, high-octane rivalries, and dramatic storylines coming to a head in what promises to be one of WWE's most thrilling televised events of the season.

WWE Saturday Night Main Event November 1 Match Card Full Schedule Where to Watch
Image: WWE

Featured Matches

CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the Vacant World Heavyweight Championship

A rivalry rooted in pride and legacy culminates in this bout for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. The Best in the World faces The Main Event in a contest that will define the future of WWE's flagship brand, Raw.

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes puts his Undisputed Title on the line as Drew McIntyre seeks redemption and domination in what is expected to be a brutal encounter between two powerhouse athletes.

WWE Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

The Women's Division sees its fiercest battle yet as champion Tiffany Stratton defends her title against the powerhouse challenger Jade Cargill.

Intercontinental Championship - Triple Threat Match

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev

After chaos erupted on RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that the Intercontinental Championship will now be defended in a Triple Threat Match. Can Mysterio overcome two determined challengers, or will his arrogance cost him his gold?

WWE Saturday Night Live Streaming and Telecast

Where can I stream WWE Saturday Night's Main Event online in India?

Watch the live stream exclusively on Sony LIV.

Where to Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in India?

Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

Story first published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 15:10 [IST]
