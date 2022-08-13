WWE Smackdown: 4 Superstars return; Update on Women’s Tag Team Tournament

Bengaluru,
Aug
13:
Under
the
creative
leadership
of
Triple
H,
the
returning
spree
of
previously
released
WWE
Superstars
continued
through
this
week’s
Smackdown.
Overall,
four
comebacks
were
seen
in
the
latest
blue
brand
episode.
As
seen
on
Friday
(Aug
12)
night,
popular
NXT
faction
Hit
Row
(Ashante
"Thee"
Adonis,
B-Fab,
and
Top
Dolla)
returned
to
WWE
sans
their
leader
Isaiah
“Swerve”
Scott
as
he
is
currently
employed
by
the
All
Elite
Wrestling
promotion.
Top
Dolla
and
Ashante
Adonis
went
on
to
defeat
Brandon
Scott
and
Trevor
Irvin
in
a
short
tag
team
match
with
authority
and
they
also
went
on
to
reintroduce
themselves
to
the
crowd.
Hit
Row
was
formed
in
NXT
in
May
2021
and
they
quickly
found
success
as
Isaiah
"Swerve"
Scott
(now
AEW’s
Swerve
Strickland)
won
the
NXT
North
American
Championship
within
weeks
of
the
group's
formation.
Currently,
he
is
also
the
AEW
World
Tag
Team
Champion
with
former
WWE
Superstar
Keith
Lee.
Hit
Row
was
called
up
to
the
main
roster
on
Smackdown
during
the
WWE
Draft
last
October.
Despite
being
highly
touted
for
future
success
due
to
their
ability,
they
did
nothing
on
TV,
and
eventually,
all
four
of
them
were
released
within
a
few
weeks.
Apart
from
the
trio’s
surprise
return,
Ronda
Rousey,
who
is
currently
suspended
from
WWE
programming,
also
showed
up
during
this
week’s
Smackdown.
She
entered
through
the
crowd
with
a
bag
in
hand
just
before
the
contract
signing
between
SmackDown
Women's
Champion
Liv
Morgan
and
Shayna
Baszler.
Rousey
grabbed
one
of
the
microphones
and
dumped
that
bag
filled
with
money
on
the
table.
As
she
went
on
a
rant
about
getting
suspended
by
the
WWE
officials,
the
security
team
arrived
at
the
scene,
trying
to
escort
her
from
the
building.
The
Baddest
Woman
on
the
Planet
met
them
on
the
floor
and
took
them
out
before
Shayna
Baszler
came
out
and
told
Rousey
that
she
has
to
play
by
the
rules
in
WWE.
Rousey
fired
back
by
saying
how
Baszler
has
gone
soft.
The
contract
signing
between
Morgan
and
Baszler
went
down,
thereafter.
WWE
hit
Rousey
with
a
storyline
fine
and
suspension
for
putting
her
hands
on
a
WWE
Official
after
her
SummerSlam
match
against
Morgan.
She
was
furious
with
the
controversial
finish
and
locked
on
the
armbar
to
punish
both
Morgan
and
the
official.
Reports
suggest
that
Rousey
is
still
scheduled
to
compete
at
WWE’s
next
Premium
Live
Event,
Clash
at
the
Castle,
next
month.
Hence,
she
is
back
on
TV
and
will
now
probably
try
to
get
included
in
the
Smackdown
Women’s
Title
match
to
make
it
a
Triple
Threat.
In
more
news
from
Smackdown,
Raquel
Rodriguez
and
Aliyah
defeated
Shotzi
and
Xia
Li
to
advance
to
the
semifinals
of
the
WWE
Women’s
Tag
Team
Championship
Tournament.
They’ll
now
face
the
winner
of
the
Sonya
Deville
&
Natalya
vs.
NXT’s
Nikkita
Lyons
&
Zoey
Stark
matchup,
set
for
next
week.
Stark
is
also
going
after
the
NXT
Women's
Championship
as
she
will
challenge
the
titleholder,
Mandy
Rose,
on
the
Heatwave
special
on
this
Tuesday’s
NXT.
In
the
first
match
of
the
women’s
tag
tourney,
IYO
SKY
and
Dakota
Kai
defeated
WWE
24/7
Champion
Dana
Brooke
and
Tamina
to
advance.
Over
on
Raw,
Alexa
Bliss
and
Asuka
will
take
on
Doudrop
and
Nikki
A.S.H.
for
the
next
semi-final
spot.