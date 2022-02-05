WWE Smackdown: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns; Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair announced

lekhaka-Arindam pal
Bengaluru,
Feb.
5:
WWE
Hall
of
Famer
Bill
Goldberg
is
back
on
WWE
TV
with
his
sights
set
for
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns.
The
two
will
now
collide
for
the
title
at
Elimination
Chamber
2022.
Goldberg
made
his
return
during
last
night’s
post-Royal
Rumble
edition
of
SmackDown
on
FOX
by
interrupting
a
celebration
segment
for
The
Bloodline
(WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns,
SmackDown
Tag
Team
Champions
The
Usos,
Paul
Heyman).
In
a
quick
promo
session,
Goldberg
proposed
the
title
match
between
him
and
Reigns
at
WWE
Elimination
Chamber.
After
delivering
his
signature
line
that
Reigns
is
next,
The
Myth
dropped
the
mic
and
left
the
ring.
Goldberg
vs.
Roman
Reigns
was
confirmed
for
WWE
Elimination
Chamber
in
Saudi
Arabia,
afterward
with
the
Universal
Title
on
the
line.
Roman
is
also
scheduled
to
defend
his
title
against
Lesnar
at
WrestleMania
38.
Goldberg
vs.
Reigns
was
originally
scheduled
to
happen
at
WrestleMania
36
in
2020,
but
Reigns
withdrew
from
the
match
amid
the
COVID-19
pandemic.
Apart
from
this
match,
Drew
McIntyre
vs.
Madcap
Moss
was
also
announced
for
the
gimmick-based
PPV,
later
this
month.
The
2022
edition
of
Elimination
Chamber
will
take
place
on
Saturday,
February
19
from
the
Jeddah
Super
Dome
in
Jeddah,
Saudi
Arabia.
Below
is
the
updated
card
following
last
night’s
SmackDown:
Elimination
Chamber
Match
for
the
WWE
Title
Brock
Lesnar
vs.
Seth
Rollins
vs.
Austin
Theory
vs.
Riddle
vs.
AJ
Styles
vs.
Bobby
Lashley
(c)
WWE
Universal
Title
Match
WWE
Hall
of
Famer
Bill
Goldberg
vs.
Roman
Reigns
(c)
RAW
Women’s
Title
Match
WWE
Hall
of
Famer
Lita
vs.
Becky
Lynch
(c)
SmackDown
Tag
Team
Titles
Match
The
Viking
Raiders
vs.
The
Usos
(c)
Drew
McIntyre
vs.
Madcap
Moss
Last
night,
Ronda
Rousey
vs.
SmackDown
Women’s
Champion
Charlotte
Flair
was
also
made
official
for
WrestleMania
38.
During
the
main
event
segment,
Rousey
made
her
debut
on
the
blue
brand
to
confront
Flair
and
have
a
war
of
words
with
her.
She
ended
the
promo
by
choosing
The
Queen
as
her
Wrestlemania
38
opponent.
Rousey
intended
to
fight
but
WWE
Official
Sonya
Deville
stopped
her.
Charlotte
tried
to
punch
Ronda,
but
Ronda
ducked
it.
Sonya
also
tried
to
attack
Rousey,
but
Rousey
took
her
down
with
the
Piper’s
Pit.
The
2022
Women’s
Royal
Rumble
winner
then
locked
in
the
Armbar
to
send
a
message
to
Flair
who
was
watching
from
the
ramp
to
end
the
show.
WWE
WrestleMania
38
takes
place
on
Saturday,
April
2,
and
Sunday,
April
3
from
AT&T
Stadium
in
Arlington,
Dallas,
Texas.
The
updated
card
for
the
premium
live
event
goes
as
follows:
WWE
Universal
Title
Match
Brock
Lesnar
vs.
Roman
Reigns
(c)
SmackDown
Women’s
Title
Match
Ronda
Rousey
vs.
Charlotte
Flair
(c)
Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 9:53 [IST]
