WWE Smackdown: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns; Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair announced

Bengaluru, Feb. 5: WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is back on WWE TV with his sights set for Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two will now collide for the title at Elimination Chamber 2022.



Goldberg made his return during last night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX by interrupting a celebration segment for The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Paul Heyman).



In a quick promo session, Goldberg proposed the title match between him and Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber. After delivering his signature line that Reigns is next, The Myth dropped the mic and left the ring.



Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns was confirmed for WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, afterward with the Universal Title on the line. Roman is also scheduled to defend his title against Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.





Goldberg vs. Reigns was originally scheduled to happen at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but Reigns withdrew from the match amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this match, Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss was also announced for the gimmick-based PPV, later this month.The 2022 edition of Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card following last night’s SmackDown:Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE TitleBrock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)WWE Universal Title MatchWWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)RAW Women’s Title MatchWWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)SmackDown Tag Team Titles MatchThe Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap MossLast night, Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was also made official for WrestleMania 38.During the main event segment, Rousey made her debut on the blue brand to confront Flair and have a war of words with her. She ended the promo by choosing The Queen as her Wrestlemania 38 opponent.Rousey intended to fight but WWE Official Sonya Deville stopped her. Charlotte tried to punch Ronda, but Ronda ducked it. Sonya also tried to attack Rousey, but Rousey took her down with the Piper’s Pit.The 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner then locked in the Armbar to send a message to Flair who was watching from the ramp to end the show.WWE WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas. The updated card for the premium live event goes as follows:WWE Universal Title MatchBrock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)SmackDown Women’s Title MatchRonda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)