WWE Smackdown Live GM Paige announces huge contract signing

Paige took to social media on Saturday to announce that WWE Champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will take part in a contract signing for their No Disqualification, No Count-Out, Must-be-a-Winner WWE Title Match at WWE Super Show-Down.

Styles and Joe have been involved in a very intense feud on Smackdown for the past few months and Paige wants a resolution to their rivalry on October 6 in Australia. Hence, the SD GM has announced their next title bout will be fought with the aforementioned stipulations.

It’s No-DQ, No Count-Out, there MUST be a winner for the @WWE Championship at #WWESSD ... so I’m making it official with a contract signing THIS Tuesday on #SDLive. @AJStylesOrg @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/ZM9yTPczHp — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 22, 2018

AJ Styles controversially earned a win at Hell in a Cell 2018, where Joe felt he should have been the winner. Hence, this rivalry is set to continue at least until at the Melbourne event.

Joe has infact taken this feud to a different by pulling in AJ's family and throwing insults at the champion. Despite all the effort to play mind games, the champion AJ has managed to retain the title. This time, however, Joe will look to make use of the stipultion to change the outcome of the match.

Styles, meanwhile, will like to put an end to this never ending feud. Well, we surely know how this one ends in a couple of weeks from now.