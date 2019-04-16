WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: April 16, 2019

Bengaluru, April 16: After last night's exciting first day of the 2019 Superstar Shake-up, things are only going to get crazier tonight as Bell Center in Montreal, Canada plays host to WWE Smackdown Live where the two-day draft concludes.

Last night on Raw, we witnessed a few big names of the Blue brand like the Miz, AJ Styles, Naomi, The Usos make their moves to Team Red. And the shake-up continues tonight. So, team Blue will look to snatch away some of the flagship show's top names to the Tuesday night show.

Announced for tonight is a huge revelation from Vince McMahon, the reveal of the potential women's tag team challengers, the future of the Smackdown tag team championship and the WWE Championship.

Prior to night one of the #SuperstarShakeUp, @catherinekelley chats with various WWE Superstars as they all wonder what their future holds... pic.twitter.com/hK1BDgnyAa — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2019

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (April 17) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

With Smackdown headed to Fox later this year, we expect a few big names of Raw to make their moves to team blue and there are reports that Roman Reigns could be one of those stars. So keep a close eye on that.

Apart from the advertised segments, there will be more fights and segments featuring both main roster and the NXT on tonight's must see edition of Smackdown Live.

Here is what's in store for Smackdown in Montreal:

Mr. McMahon to make huge reveal The first night of the Superstar Shake-up was thrilling, to say the least. But, team Blue had to say goodbye to Superstars like AJ Styles, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and Naomi. However, there is still plenty of intrigue as to who will be joining Smackdown especially when the mystery has been heightened by Mr. McMahon, who will be revealing the biggest acquisition in Smackdown history tonight. Who has the WWE Chairman secured for the blue brand? Is it Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns as the rumours suggest? Who will join Team Blue in the Superstar Shake-up? In addition to Mr. McMahon's blockbuster announcement, there's still plenty more in store through the Superstar Shake-up. Many new faces will be showing up on Tuesday night, changing the landscape of Smackdown Live. But, will they remain there? Who will make their presence felt tonight? Will we see any champion of Raw move to Smackdown? Who is Paige’s new tag team? Last week, Paige revealed that she has been keeping an eye on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics and has assembled a new team which is ready to be unleashed tonight. The talk is that two of NXT's top talents will make the move, but you never know with Shake-up set to conclude tonight. Who will Paige bring to Smackdown to add more flair to the already good women's tag team division? What’s next for WWE Champion Kofi Kingston? Wrestlemania is a thing of the past for Kofi and the celebrations are over. Now, the challenging part of being WWE Champion begins for Kofi Kingston. The Dreadlocked Dynamo got a taste of it last week when The Bar & Drew McIntyre interrupted his celebration with a challenge for a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Kofi and The New Day emerged victorious, but how will he overcome new challenges that will emerge from tonight to take the WWE Championship away from him? Which team will challenge The Hardy Boyz? The Hardy Boyz took a huge step forward on their quest to become the greatest tag team in all of time and space last week when they defeated The Usos to become Smackdown Tag Team Champions, which marked their eighth WWE tag team title. With Usos moving to the flagship show last night, who will step up to challenge the Hardys after Raw and Smackdown conclude the shake-up up tonight? Will a new team arrive to stake their claim to The Hardys' newly-won titles? Rest of the roster Like on Raw, we will see many new faces from rival brands on the show along with the regular faces like Ali, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, the Bar, Rusev, Nakamura, Lana, Carmella, Charlotte Flair and more involved in some capacity tonight on Smackdown.