WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: July 16, 2019

Apart from this segment, WWE confirmed two tag team matches on Smackdown. One of which will see the women’s tag titles hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan is set to make an announcement that is being dubbed as a 'career-altering’ decision.

Plus, the WWE and the Smackdown women’s champion is set to receive new challengers for Summerslam 2019. All of these and more are expected to happen when Tuesday Night’s show airs live from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (July 17) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

Kevin Owens has been on a ranting spree against Shane McMahon from last week onwards with the complaint that the latter one is consuming TV-time that should have belonged to the youngsters. To make things interesting, the authority figure has now announced a 'Town Hall Meeting’ on Smackdown. Here’s more from WWE.com,

“Kevin Owens has made it clear that he is no fan of Shane McMahon in recent weeks, even going so far as to drop Shane-O-Mac with a Stunner. In the aftermath of Owens’ comments last week on SmackDown LIVE and at Extreme Rules, McMahon has vowed to host a town hall meeting to allow Superstars to air any and all complaints and grievances. What Superstars will speak up?”

This is a ploy to drag the storyline between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon en route to Summerslam. The way WWE is setting up this angle, it’s almost certain that we will get a match between these two on August 11th. Plus, as we have already seen this bout inside Hell in a Cell, WWE may add some spicy ingredients into the feud so that the audience actually care about it.

Daniel Bryan and Rowan lost the Smackdown tag team championships at Extreme Rules to The New Day in a surprising fashion. Bryan seemed extremely frustrated about this and teased to go back competing solo. WWE has also teased a 'career-altering’ announcement from him which couuld set up a marquee match for him at Summerslam. With the summer’s biggest event around the corner, a main-event star-like Bryan is much needed as a solo competitor. So, it's a no brainer from the creative.

The women’s tag team championship will finally get some significant TV time on tonight’s Smackdown. After having a lackluster title reign, The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) will defend the titles against The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane). The Japanese duo earned their opportunity by pinning the champions in a recent live event in their home country. Hopefully, they get to win the titles tonight to bring back some pride to it.

Meanwhile, another women’s tag team match is set to take place where Ember Moon has to find a partner to take on Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. It will be interesting to see which female superstar provides the backup to The 'Shenom', who has been outnumbered by the two heel female superstars of the roster.

The WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston is believed to be done with his feud against Samoa Joe after a successful title defense at Extreme Rules. So he must be looking forward to getting a new challenger ahead of Summerslam.

The same can be said for Smackdown women’s champion, Bayley who also had a successful title defense against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Lastly, the new IC title-holder, Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to continue his rivalry against Finn Balor. However, with the return of Bray Wyatt on Raw attacking Balor, a new opponent should be waiting for Nakamura as well.