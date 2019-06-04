WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: June 4, 2019

Goldberg braced for blue brand debut

Three days before his highly anticipated matchup against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set tot make his first ever SmackDown LIVE appearance tonight on Smackdown.

With the Undertaker already cutting his promo on Raw, Goldberg is set to follow with one of his own tonight. Although, not being advertised for the show, we expect the Undertaker to make a presence (well, sort of) to add much needed build to there first time ever matchup.

The former Universal Champion hasn't set foot in a WWE ring since the night after he battled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. It does not go unnoticed that Goldberg is choosing to appear on Smackdown, the brand with which The Phenom has long been associated.

What are Goldberg's intentions and what will his rare appearance mean for his once-in-a-lifetime clash with The Deadman next Friday?

"A Moment of Bliss" comes to Smackdown

Like Goldberg's first time appearance on Smackdown, another star is set to bring a talk show from Raw to the Tuesday night show.

One week after Bayley's hard-fought victory over Lacey Evans led to post-match chaos between The Lady and an interfering Charlotte Flair, the Smackdown Women's Champion is scheduled to be Alexa Bliss' special guest on "A Moment of Bliss."

Whatever happens during this segment won't have any impact for this Friday's event as the Women roster will not be flying to Saudi Arabia. However, The Goddess of WWE, who is known to stir the pot will look to create chaos during the show.

How will Bliss impact an already highly volatile Women's division? Will Charlotte and Lacey Evans interfere? Or will Bliss have trouble from the Women's tag team champs? Find out tonight.

Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler build-up

At Super ShowDown, Kofi Kingston is set to defend his WWE Championship against Dolph Zigger. But, his recent rivalry with Kevin Owens continued last week on Smackdown.

Both Superstars pulled out all the stops to deliver a high-voltage clash. In the end, The Dreadlocked Dynamo connected with the Trouble in Paradise for another awe-inspiring victory. So, Owens will definitely be looking to hit back tonight.

Will Kofi fend off Owens? Or will he be put in a tag team battle when Ziggler teams up with Owens?

Lars Sullivan to give an exclusive interview

Just days before he battles all three members of Lucha House Party at WWE Super ShowDown, Lars Sullivan is set to give an exclusive interview on Smackdown LIVE for the first time ever.

The uncontrollable Superstar brings complete bedlam with him everywhere he goes, but will his words speak louder than his destructive actions this Tuesday on the blue brand? Or will Lucha House Party spoil his spotlight once again?

How will Reigns respond to the four on one beatdown?

Roman Reigns is set to take on Shane McMahon at Friday's Super ShowDown in a one-on-one matchup, but the Big Dog has fallen victim to a beating by Shane-O-Mac and his troops in the past few weeks.

Although, Reigns defeated Shane's band last week on Smackdown, the Big Dog was handed a loss last night on Raw thanks to McMahon who got involved during the tag team match, diverting Reigns' attention to set him up for a bulldozing Claymore from Drew McIntyre, who finished off the match moments later with a second Claymore to one of The Usos.

And after the match Shane delivered a spear to Reigns to make a statement. So, how will Roman Reigns react to Shane McMahon and co's attacks? Will Shane continue to build on his momentum with more help from McIntyre and Elias? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

Will Bryan and Rowan accept Heavy Machinery's challenge?

Last week on Smackdown, Daniel Bryan and Rowan were interrupted by Heavy Machinery, who immediately challenged the pair to an impromptu title fight. Bryan & Rowan were off-put by Otis & Tucker's bravado, but they accepted Heavy Machinery's challenge as a referee ran to the ring.

However, despite accepting the challenge, Bryan revealed that the match wouldn't be tonight in Oklahoma, and the champions made their exit.

Will that match take place tonight? Or will it be made official for Super ShowDown? Find out tonight on Smackdown Live.

Rest of the roster

Apart from the aforementioned names, we could see the likes of Randy Orton, Jinder Mahal, Andrade, Finn Balor, Aleister Black, Ali, Carmella, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch, Triple H, the IIconics and more could be involved in some capacity tonight. Meanwhile, R-Truth will look evade of challenge or threat to his 24/7 title.