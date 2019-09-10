WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: September 10, 2019

The current WWE Champion's journey to this particular venue will be the highlight of tonight before he faces The Viper in his next title defense.

And as a special attraction of the night, The Undertaker will be in attendance on the show, as well. Also, the second semifinal of the King of the Ring tournament will take place tonight to decide the final matchup for this Sunday. All of this and more are expected to go down when SmackDown airs from the Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City.

The WWE Championship storyline will be the focal point of this particular episode of SmackDown due to the emotional journey of Kofi Kingston to The Garden.

Almost ten years ago, the wonder boy from Ghana, Africa arrived at the pro-wrestling scene pulling off an incredible performance against Randy Orton inside the MSG. Things come full circle for him as he looks forward to settling the score with the same man in a different perspective, (courtesy WWE.com)

“WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is returning to where the spark was first lit. When SmackDown LIVE returns to Madison Square Garden this Tuesday night, it will also mark Kingston’s return to the location that put him on the map. In a truly full-circle moment, Kofi’s incredible journey will bring him to back to MSG, where he memorably smashed Randy Orton through a table in 2009, as he now once again engages in an ongoing battle with The Viper. What will Kingston’s return to The World’s Most Famous Arena bring?”

The undying spirit of Kofi Kingston is perhaps the most effective weapon in his arsenal which may have got a bit soft owing to the relentless attacks from Randy Orton and his newly found allies in The Revival.

The faction took advantage of Xavier Woods' absence for the past few weeks and delivered consecutive beatdowns on Kofi and Big E. We predict that momentum to end tonight when The New Day finds themselves in a rebound-mode.

Several earlier reports claimed that WWE has been unable to sell out tickets of SmackDown Live on a good rate. This must be the reason why the Undertaker was called for, to make a special appearance on the show. Otherwise, there is no reason to bring him back just five nights before the Clash of Champions. The Phenome is likely to create another memorable moment at the MSG as he's done on several occasions for the last 25 years.

King of the Ring tournament's second semifinal match takes place on SmackDown Live where Elias competes against Chad Gable. This match will determine who will meet Baron Corbin in the final at Clash Of Champions.

Elias should be the favorite with SmackDown authority backing him up. However, the tournament has been the most unpredictable thus far which keeps Gable into the equation. He has the chance to come up with the surprise win and have a PPV match on Sunday creating an organic babyface vs. heel scenario.

The initial Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan storyline on SmackDown witnessed a massive twist, last week. Rowan accepted the fact that he attacked Reigns and delivered a beatdown on him, again. But Bryan also became his unprecedented victim as Rowan decided to turn on his master.

Meanwhile, WWE has announced a matchup between Rowan and Reigns at Clash Of Champions which forces the latter to bring back momentum in his favor, as early as possible. Hopefully, he can regroup from the massacre he suffered last week.

Bayley has been the SmackDown Women's Champion since Money in the Bank. But her title reign has never been effective until she decided to turn heel, one week ago. Her alliance with Sasha Banks is perhaps the most dangerous, as mentioned on WWE’S social media pages.

The question remains whether Charlotte Flair can keep up the momentum on her side after the big win she had during last night’s Raw. She needed it desperately as the scheduled title match happens just within five days time at Clash Of Champions. We’ll find out whether the heels will bounce back when SmackDown airs from the MSG, tonight.