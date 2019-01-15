WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: January 15, 2019

Mysterio and Almas clash

Last week on Smackdown, Rey Mysterio and Andrade "Cien" Almas dazzled the WWE Universe with an unbelievable exchange of holds and counters, as Mysterio showed why he is one of the greatest Superstars ever and Almas made his case for being the future of Team Blue.

This week, the two luchadors will square off again in one-on-one action. Mysterio and Almas' prior battles include a singles match from November 6 and a tag team bout last week, and the two dynamic Superstars have produced instant classics each time, with the WWE Universe lauding them for their incredible athleticism. So, nothing less will be expected from the pair tonight.

Make sure to tune in this Tuesday on #SDLive as yours truly hosts the best birthday bash in the world for my bestie @shanemcmahon...it’s gonna be AWESOME! @WWE pic.twitter.com/nOqhhg3mjC — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 13, 2019

Shane McMahon’s Birthday Bash

The Miz has declared that he and Shane McMahon are The Best Tag Team in the World ... so, it's only natural that one-half of the best team in the world would throw "The Best Birthday Bash in the World" for the other.

The Miz clearly has plans to celebrate his tag team partner in extravagant fashion on Shane-O-Mac's birthday tonight. So, it will be interesting to see if this party helps draw the two teammates together as they prepare to challenge The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at this year's Royal Rumble event.

Says the chick who got eliminated by her “day one” at #WWEEvolution. 🤣



Why don’t you put your hair up and square up with me this Tuesday on #SDLive? Unless you’re gonna be too embarrassed when you lose to the chick with the dance breaks.. 😏 https://t.co/sDEaUR7Qej — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) January 12, 2019

Carmella and Sonya Deville to square up

After Sonya Deville has repeatedly used social media to opine that Carmella is continually getting opportunities that she doesn't deserve, The Princess of Staten Island responded and then swiftly challenged Deville to a match. With Mandy Rose at ringside, Deville clearly holds the upper hand, but Carmella may also have company in the form of Naomi, who has been involved in a rivalry with Rose in the past.

Becky Lynch and Asuka to continue feud

Last week, Becky Lynch emerged victorious from a grueling Triple Threat Match to earn the right to challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Asuka at WWE Royal Rumble. After her win (and coming face-to-face with The Empress of Tomorrow), The Man made it clear that she's coming for "her title" in Phoenix on Sunday, January 27.

The reigning Smackdown Women's Champion Asuka won't take that threat lightly and the tensions is expected to rise between these two fierce competitors tonight.

Daniel Bryan seeks redemption against Styles

As their WWE Championship showdown draws near, "The New" Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles are turning up the heat in their already-intense rivalry. Last week, The Phenomenal One caught Bryan off-guard with a vicious attack following the champion's match with R-Truth.

Bryan responded with an unsettling interview later that night, saying that Styles' actions weren't even close to being as vicious as he could be. "The New" Daniel Bryan vowed that Styles would see that side of him at, if not before, WWE Royal Rumble.

Rest of the roster and Rusev-Nakamura feud

The United States champion Rusev will continue his feud with former champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who has attacked the Bulgarian Brute and also hurt Lana during one of the blindsided attacks.

Last week, Rusev came down to the ring and called out Nakamura for injuring his wife Lana. Nakamura was seen sitting in a production truck and alleged that it was Rusev who injured Lana. Rusev then tried to find Nakamura at backstage and was attacked by "The Artist". Nakamura knocked him out with two Kinshasa knee strikes. So, Rusev will look to strike back this week.

Meanwhile, the likes of the Bar, New Day, the USOs, Mustafa Ali, R-Truth, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Charlotte Flair and more are also likely to be involved in some capacity.

Rumble contenders

Men's Royal Rumble: As is customary, 30 men will step into the ring to take part in the traditional the over-the-top rope affair with the right to challenge either world champion at Wrestlemania 35 on the line. Last year , Smackdown's own Shinsuke Nakamura won the contest. So will this year bring us another competitor from Blu brand adding a Royal Rumble victory to his accolades.

Confirmed entrants do far from Smackdown: Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Andrade "Cien" Almas, R-Truth (No. 30).

30-Woman Royal Rumble: The women made history last year in Philadelphia as the first female Rumble match in history claimed the main event spotlight, with current Smackdown women's champion Asuka emerging victorious.

Thirty of the best female talents in the company will again take to the ring vying for the chance to get their WrestleMania moment come April.

Confirmed entrants: Carmella (No. 30), Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, Zelina Vega.

More stars will be added from the Blue brand for the event as we head into the PPV which is just under two weeks away.