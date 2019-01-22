WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: January 22, 2019

Mr. McMahon to moderate Bryan and Styles

The tensions between WWE Champion "The New" Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles have continued to escalate over the past several weeks, and now, with their WWE Title Match in sight, the two will meet face-to-face tonight with Mr. McMahon keeping a close eye on the pair.

Both Superstars have attacked each other in arena concourses over the last few weeks and that has led to the bad blood between the two to reach boiling point in this incredibly personal rivalry. And now, with Mr. McMahon moderating, who only a few weeks ago urged The Phenomenal One to bring out "the real" AJ Styles, matters are expected to boil even more with just five nights left before they square off at Royal Rumble.

The Miz and Cesaro to battle

We expect to see this feud intensify after the chaotic end to last week's Smackdown which saw The Miz and Sheamus' one-on-one match conclude with both The Celtic Warrior and Cesaro being covered in cake.

With their partners at ringside, The A-Lister and Swiss Superman will battle in another one-on-one contest with just five nights left before the Smackdown Tag Team Championship clash between the two units.

Shane McMahon and Sheamus will be at ringside and this match is all about who will obtain the most needed momentum heading into this Sunday's event.

Rey Mysterio vs Andrade in 2-out-of-3 Falls Match

After having arguably one of the best matches in the history of Smackdown last week, Rey Mysterio and Andrade will face off once again tonight, this time in a two-out-of-three falls match.

In a match that had the entire WWE Universe captivated, Andrade was able to best Rey Mysterio in a thriller last week after Zelina Vega got involved.

Last week's match was universally praised and seemed to blow away both the live audience and everyone watching along. It should be interesting to see what the two stars put together this week, especially given the fact that a two-out-of-three falls match usually is given quite a bit of air time.

Mustafa Ali meets Samoa Joe

If Mysterio vs Andrade is expected to be the highlight, so is this match although without the added stipulations.

Samoa Joe savagely assaulted Mustafa Ali before their scheduled match last week, with The Samoan Submission Machine absolutely brutalizing Ali during the ambush.

The Samoan Submission Machine comes into the contest to send a message to every Superstar ahead of Royal Rumble, but Ali won't stand back to be made an example of this time around and will seek retribution for last week's actions.

Asuka and Lynch title feud

Becky Lynch secured her place as the top challenger for Smackdown Women's Champion Asuka at Royal Rumble two weeks ago and last week The Man wasted no time to confront The Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka showed that she would not take kindly to insults such as "paper champion," and arrived at the scene to bluntly tell Lynch that she would beat her at Chase Field in Phoenix. And just when it seemed like a brawl was about to break, the pair were interrupted by The Iiconics, who came out to insult Asuka and Becky.

That led to two separate one-on-one matches, which went in the favour of the champion and her challenger. So, with momentum being even at the moment, the pair could be involved in some capacity tonight to gain the edge heading into Sunday's title match.

Naomi and Mandy Rose to square off

It started has a mere twitter battle, but the personal rivalry between Smackdown's top Women's division superstars has got intense over the past few weeks.

Mandy Rose sunk to new lows to embarrass Naomi last week on Smackdown by persuading both Naomi and her husband Jimmy Uso to a hotel room in a plan that ultimately resulted in Naomi being downed by The Golden Goddess.

Looking to retaliate, Naomi will have a chance to regain some pride when she collides with Mandy tonight. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso could be at ringside and so will be Rose's ally Sony Deville.

Nakamura haunts Rusev

Rusev will put his United States Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura at the WWE Royal Rumble 2019. So, there is every chance the pair will be present tonight.

"The Bulgarian Brute" defeated the King of Strong Styles for the title on the Christmas Day episode of Smackdown Live and the storyline has continued over the last few weeks. Rusev has vowed to take revenge against Nakamura after his Machka Kick on the Japanese star led to his wife Lana getting injured.

Royal Rumble entrants and rest of the roster

With the Royal Rumble just under five days away, we expect to see the likes of Jeff Hardy, the New Day and of course the number 30 entrant R-Truth being involved in some capacity to gain momentum heading into the 30-man Battle Royal this weekend.

Likewise, the women of the Blue brand will also look to gain some momentum on their side with the likes of number 30 entrant Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Lana and the Iiconics all expected to be involved in some capacity tonight on Smackdown.

Meanwhile, we could also see a few more names being added to both the contests as stars like Randy Orton are yet to announce their entry into the Rumble. Plus, we could also see some new faces like on Raw make their debuts tonight on Smackdown.