WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: January 29, 2019

Fallout of Lynch’s Wrestlemania challenge

After winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Becky Lynch wasting no time showed up on Raw to challenge Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to a battle at Wrestlemania.

The Man stunned the WWE Universe by replacing an injured Lana at the Rumble to punch her ticket to Wrestlemania on Sunday night.

Last night on Raw, Lynch set the stage for The Show of Shows by officially challenging Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship. However, with more two months left until Wrestlemania, The Man may still have unfinished business on the blue brand especially with Charlotte Flair, who Lynch eliminated last to win the rumble.

So, it will be interesting to see what kind of path the creative has planned for the Man on her Road to Wrestlemania.

Shane-o-Mac & The Miz's Tag Team Celebration

Although they had little to no experience working as team, Shane McMahon and The Miz pulled off a huge upset at WWE Royal Rumble, when they dethroned The Bar to become Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

The newly crowned champs celebrated with The A-Lister's father, George, on Sunday and the party is expected continue again tonight as WWE has officially announced the champions will throw The Best Tag Team Celebration in The World. Will they be interrupted by their potential challengers? Tune in to find out.

Daniel Bryan and Eric Rowan's link up

At WWE Royal Rumble, we saw one of the more shocking developments during the WWE Championship Match, when the monstrous Rowan returned to help "The New" Daniel Bryan retain his title against AJ Styles. Rowan also assisted Bryan with a post-match attack on Styles and then raised the champion's arm in victory.

The pair were seen during Raw last night as Bryan awaited Seth Rollins' Wrestlemania decision. After hearing Rollins' decision to chose Brock Lesnar's Universal title, Bryan has vowed to change the climate of WWE tonight on Smackdown Live. So, it will be a very interesting segment as he could meet his potential challenger or challengers tonight.

Asuka's next challenger

With Royal Rumble winner Lynch challenging for the red brand's title last night on Raw, Asuka will surely have no shortage of Superstars determined to try and knock her off her throne on the Blue brand.

So, who will step up to call out Asuka tonight? Will it be Charlotte or an whole new challenger? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

Can Rusev & Lana respond to disappointing Rumble?

Royal Rumble turned out to be a very unhappy Rusev Day for The Bulgarian Brute and his wife, Lana.

Rusev inadvertently knocked his wife off the ring apron and to the arena floor, where she injured her ankle during the kick off show. Adding salt to injury, Rusev himself lost to Shinsuke Nakamura, who clobbered him with a Kinshasa to reclaim the United States Championship.

Matters got even worse in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, as Lana, who limped down the aisle to enter the match was unable to compete in the match. That gave Becky Lynch the opening she needed to enter and win the 30-Superstar over-the-top-rope battle.

A distraught Lana bared her soul in a WWE.com Exclusive later that night, leaving the WWE Universe to wonder when things will start looking up for the couple. So, will it be from tonight?

Nakamerica restored

Shinsuke Nakamura successfully reclaimed the United States title on Sunday night, all-be-it in a lucky way. The King of Strong Styles blindsided the distracted Rusev to win the title back. Now, all eyes will be on the next challenge for Nakamura as the last one seems to have ended. So, tonight will we see a new challenger or will Rusev be given another opportunity?

Women's tag team

Like on Raw, we expect to see the women from the Blue brand try and elevate their names for the chance to be inaugural Women's Tag Team champions. So, the likes of Naomi, Carmella, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, the Iiconics and more will battle it out to qualify for the Elimination Chamber finale.

Rest of the roster

The likes of Randy Orton, Jeff hardy, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, The New Day, the USOs, Shelton Benjamin and some more new faces could all be involved in some capacity as we build up to next month's Elimination Chamber PPV.