WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: July 10, 2018

While, we will also see a rematch from last week’s Inter-gender match on the show, but this time it will be contested with an added stipulation at the show hosted by the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

In India, the live telecast of Smackdown Live will be available via Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (July 11) from 5.30 AM (IST), while the repeat will be aired at 12 PM, 5 PM and 10 PM later in the day on the same network.

WWE Championship storyline should be the focal point of tonight's show. Last week, Rusev attacked the reigning champion with help from his buddy, Aiden English. AJ Styles is not someone to take things lightly especially with just five nights left for the championship match.

Tonight, the 'face that runs the place’ should make a return with some of his own statements. He will face Shinsuke Nakamura in a Wrestlemania-level matchup. Rusev will definitely try to interfere in this match to cost Styles the matchup. This will leave him short of the needed momentum for the PPV event.

Last week’s inter-gender match will be re-contested this week on Smackdown Live. James Ellsworth decided to run away from the ring to dodge the furious strikes from Asuka. To prevent any repeat, the general manager of the show made tonight's rematch a Lumberjack contest. It means that all the female superstars of the show will surround the ring to make a difference in the result.

Ellsworth will not be allowed to escape the ring this time around since the ladies will be on the chase. Asuka should also be careful during the match, so that none of the lumberjack turn against her. Carmella, meanwhile, will be waiting to give another cheap shot to her challenger.

Samoa Joe missed last week’s Smackdown due to lack of storyline arrangement for him. Once the show went off the air, WWE published a video that showed a heated confrontation between Joe and Tye Dillinger. The latter one challenged him in a match which was later sanctioned for tonight's show. This will be a first-time ever matchup between the pair in the WWE.

Team Hell No will try to keep the momentum on their side before their title match this Sunday Night. They are likely to have one final face-off against The Bludgeons before the show ends. Smackdown has scheduled the pair to appear on Miz TV tonight to have a chat with the A-lister. As per the below official statements, this segment might kick off the show tonight,

“Just days before they challenge The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Extreme Rules, Daniel Bryan & Kane will be joining The Miz for what looks to be a must-see edition of “Miz TV” that will kick off SmackDown LIVE tonight at 8/7 C.”