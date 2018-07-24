WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: July 24, 2018

Meanwhile, in the headliner the General Manager of Smackdown, Paige is expected to confirm the contender for the WWE Championship at Summerslam with a big announcement on the show hosted by the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Plus, we will have a women’s division match that will determine the challenger for the Smackdown Women’s Championship alongside the kick-off for a tag team tournament.

The live telecast of the show will be available via Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (July 25) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will be aired later in the day at 12 PM, 5 PM and 10 PM via the same network.

The primary concern of this week’s Smackdown will be the WWE Championship picture. We don’t have any clues of who will be the next one in-line to meet AJ Styles, who has been the longest reigning WWE Champion in the last 5 years. So his contender should be someone who could match up to his level.

This is where Paige’s announcement is a very anticipated one on tonight’s show. The current belief is that Paige will announce a series of matches to determine the new contender. Samoa Joe is the most likely name to capture the spot. But we can’t rule out the idea of someone like Undertaker showing up to throw a challenge at the Phenomenal One.

Anything is possible as we head to the biggest party of the summer.

Some fans might question about Becky Lynch getting a title opportunity, all of a sudden. WWE.com has a brief explanation for them,

“After Becky Lynch turned in another impressive victory on the July 17 edition of SmackDown LIVE against Mandy Rose, The Irish Lass Kicker made an impassioned post-show warning that Straight Fire is coming after the SmackDown Women’s Championship. General Manager Paige was definitely listening, as she declared that Lynch will square off against The Princess of Staten Island.”

There is no denying that the Irish Lass-Kicker is currently having all the momentum on her side. It makes her the best candidate to challenge for the title in the absence of Asuka and Charlotte Flair. So, Becky will emerge as the winner of tonight’s non-title bout to confirm the Summerslam title match for the women’s division.

Jeff Hardy suffered a huge attack at the hands of Randy Orton, last week. It was just an angle to sideline the high-flying superstar from the show for sometime. In his absence, we expect Orton to get a US title shot against Shinsuke Nakamura at Summerslam. This should start a heel vs. heel angle from tonight.

It looks like WWE has finally sanctioned the much-anticipated feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz for Summerslam. Last week, Bryan went ruckus against Miz for insulting Kane on Smackdown. That angle should continue tonight to set up the marquee match at the upcoming PPV.

Finished dog mom responsibilities and got an idea for the tag team division of #SDLive. That’s right, I’m always working for you! pic.twitter.com/4OejvimYkJ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 21, 2018

A tag team tournament will also begin tonight to determine the next challengers for the Bludgeon Brothers. The Bar, The New Day, SAnitY and The Usos will be part of this tournament. Full details of the matchups will be revealed on the show by the general manager, Paige.