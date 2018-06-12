WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: June 12, 2018

Apart from that, we will see two Mexican sensations battling it out for the first time ever on Smackdown Live hosted at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

When and where to watch WWE Smackdown Live in India?

The show will be telecast live in India via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Wednesday (June 13) from 5.30 AM onwards, while the repeat will be aired later in the day at 12, 5 and 10 PM on the same network.

Unlike the Raw brand, Smackdown Live did not decide to put the women MITB participants in matches. Rather they will host a summit featuring all four female superstars. The General Manager Paige is the one who came up with the idea and will preside over things during this segment.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana, and Naomi will be the four present inside the ring for this summit. We expect to see cahos break out to give us a preview of what’s in-store at the MITB ladder match. Here’s what WWE.com posted on the same,

“Just days before the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige will gather Team Blue’s entrants for a summit Tuesday. What will happen when all four are in the same ring? How will Paige handle what is sure to be a high-tension situation? Find out on SmackDown LIVE next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

A new rivalry will begin on Smackdown when Andrade Cien Almas battles Sin Cara. These two are famous Mexican superstars who used to be good friends before they moved to WWE. Almas has completely changed with a heel gimmick and did not hesitate to attack the masked superstar last week. Tonight, we will see if Cara can get his revenge on his former friend.

Meanwhile, the championship rivalries will also reach the last chapter before MITB event. Carmella was able to gain upper-hand against Asuka last week. She should be able to carry forward her momentum with her mean tricks. Also, we will see one final segment featuring AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura before their Last Man Standing match. Nakamura on the other hand is set to battle Jeff Hardy in a singles match tonight.

Daniel Bryan returns to Smackdown after a week’s hiatus. Shelton Benjamin has challenged him for a match on the show. So it is likely that he will be seen in-action against the heel superstar tonight. His actions should speak for himself against the strong words delivered by his MITB opponent last week.