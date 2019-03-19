WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: March 19, 2019

Can Kofi Kingston earn WWE title shot at Wrestlemania?

Last week, Kofi Kingston asked Mr. McMahon exactly what he needed to do to get a WWE Championship Match at Wrestlemania. And the WWE Chairman informed him that he must defeat Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, The Bar and Rowan in a Gauntlet Match to earn the shot.

Expect Daniel Bryan also to be around during this match to add to Kofi's woes. But, Kofi could have company himself as two of his longtime allies from New Day are also expected to join him.

Will The Dreadlocked Dynamo prove he is the real deal and overcome these immense odds to punch his ticket to Wrestlemania? Or will Vince McMahon add another obstacle even if Kofi wins? Find out tonight on Smackdown Live.

The Miz to respond to Shane McMahon

A week after he suffered an horrific attack by his tag team partner at Fastlane The Miz is set to return tonight. The Hollywood A-Lister will be out there to break his silence on Shane McMahon's shocking betrayal on March 10.

Shane-O-Mac attacked The Miz following their loss to The Usos at Fastlane. And Shane assaulted his former tag team partner in front of his father and his hometown faithful in Cleveland. Then two days later on Smackdown, Shane accused Miz of being soft, holding him back and being unworthy of the moniker "Best in the World". In the end he announced the very expected match between him and The Awesome One at Wrestlemania 35. So, What will The Miz have to say to Shane when he appears tonight on Smackdown? Will he get is hands on Shane and force a stipulation to the match?

Will Asuka land a new challenger?

Since, Royal Rumble where she defeated Becky Lynch to successfully retain the Smackdown Women's Championship, Asuka has appeared sporadically on Tuesday nights. She in fact has been in action only twice since then and has defended her title in a squash match against Mandy Rose at Fastlane. She also defeated Sony Deville last week on Smackdown.

And, with Wrestlemania fast approaching, the Empress of Tomorrow for sure will receive a new challenge either tonight or during the week as the title matches get attention only with decent build up. Or else we will definitely see another match which just takes up a slot.

Now, when it comes to the challengers, there could not be many top names in line as the two marquee stars chose to challenge the Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania. So, with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair ruled out of the title scene, the likes of Mandy Rose, Sony Deville, Naomi, Carmella, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross will all try to stake their claim for the title shot.

Sasha Banks & Bayley visit Team Blue

The IIconics have called out the Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley for weeks for showing up everywhere except Smackdown since the pair won the inaugural tag team championship at Elimination Chamber. The Australian Superstars had also accused the titleholders of avoiding them due to fear.

The Boss ‘N' Hug Connection had heard enough and revealed last night on Raw that they'll be coming to Smackdown tonight to respond to the IIconics. Will The IIconics stick to their words, or will Sasha Banks & Bayley make them regret every one of them? Or will there be surprise awaiting the champions?

In case you didn't know, the Women's tag team match at Wrestlemania is yet to be made official with many stars on the Raw roster already issuing a challenge for the titles. So, the Blue brand's team will also want to challenge for the crown. And that could result in a multi-team match at Wrestlemania.

What’s next for Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair?

Ahead of their Wrestlemania Triple Threat showdown for the Raw Women's Championship with Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have had verbal spats in recent weeks.

The Man has turned her attention to The Baddest Woman on The Planet and that has led to the ire of The Queen. So, what will Flair and Lynch have in store as they look to gain momentum ahead of Wrestlemania? Find out tonight on Smackdown. With just under three weeks left for Wrestlemania, Rousey could also show up to create a brawl.

US Title scene

With the current US Champion Samoa Joe set for Gauntlet match action, he wont be putting his title on the line tonight. However, he will need to defend the title at Wrestlemania and he will have no shortage of options. The likes of Rey Mysterio, Andrade and former champion R-Truth will all be waiting to pounce at the opportunity.

There is also chance that the aforementioned superstars along with a few more stars will play a role in the Gauntlet match and that could later set up another huge tag team match.

WWE Smackdown Tag champions await challengers

After successfully defending the Smackdown Tag Team championship at Fastlane, The Usos await new challengers and the queue to stake the claim is a huge one. Despite, the split of the former champions Shane McMahon and The Miz, the Blue brand is not short of options to book a match at Wrestlemania.

So, tonight will be the right time when the new number one contenders are decided as the likes of the Bar, Rusev & Nakamura, New Day and the Hardy Boyz will all look to get a shot at the title. And, there is every chance this match also could turn into a multi-team match as speculated.

AJ Styles and Rest of the roster

After a lot of speculation on his future, AJ Styles announced his new deal with the WWE on March 18. The Phenomenal One has already been booked to meet Randy Orton in a one-on-one match at Wrestlemania. And, tonight there is possibility that the match could be altered with some added stipulations or rules.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the regular faces of Smackdown and the McMahons are expected to be present on the show. Plus, we could also Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali and few new faces on Smackdown in Indiana.