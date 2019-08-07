WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: August 6, 2019

In fact, we have wanted to know about the mystery attacker, who tried to ambush The Big Dog for weeks now. And, we finally got an answer to that question last night on the show which took place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Also on the show, Kevin Owens hosted a KO Show with Shane McMahon as the special guest, while Trish Stratus was in attendance to add build up to her PPV match.

Here is how Smackdown before Summerslam 2019 went down:

Smackdown Live opened with Charlotte Flair, who made her way to the ring to insult her Summerslam opponent, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. She stated that Trish was never as good as her and showed some video footage to give us proof. Trish came out to huge pop from the crowd to tell Flair that she will have nightmares when she steps into the ring this Sunday. In the end, Flair left the ring after digesting a slap to end the segment.

Next up, Dolph Ziggler met Rey Mysterio in the opening contest of Smackdown Live. Music of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg hit the arena but he never appeared. Instead, Ziggler came out to mock his Summerslam opponent before he pounced on Mysterio. He hit a superkick on the high-flyer and went right after his mask. A heel promo followed from him with insults at the legends until Ali ran out.

Ali tried to save Mysterio to set up a match against Ziggler. He started the match with a drop-kick before unloading some punches on Ziggler who tried to come back. But Ali planted him with a clothesline. Ziggler soon rocked him and landed a superkick to pick up the win.

Later on the show, a Summerslam Challenger vs. Challenger match happened in which Natalya faced Ember Moon. The two went back and forth to start the match. Natalya went outside to take a breather but Moon chased her down and sent her into the barricade. Nattie came back by locking in the Sharpshooter and denied to let go. The referee counted her out after which Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley ran down to make the save. But Natalya pushed her into the barricade before she left the scene.

Kevin Owens added hype to a must-see edition of The Kevin Owens Show with the special guest Shane McMahon. Owens asked him to put his career on the line at Summerslam but Shane backed down. Elias pounced on Owens from behind for a relentless attack with Shane joining him. Owens managed to come back with a Stunner on Elias but Shane blasted him with a chair before he used it as a brace around Owens' neck. He delivered a drop-kick through the chair to hurt Owens.

Next up, Sami Zayn appeared on Smackdown to take shots at Aleister Black for not accepting his Summerslam challenge. Black soon appeared on the show to inform him that the match will take place right there on the show. We were underway as Sami took control with a pair of clotheslines. But Black connected with a Running Knee followed by a second rope moonsault. A Black Mass followed as Blasck picked up the win.

Later, we had segment in which the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston responded to his Summerslam opponnent Randy Orton. Meanwhile, in the backstage we witnessed Shelton Benjamin talk about the 24/7 title.

Smackdown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods competed on Smackdown in a match against Daniel Bryan and Rowan. Bryan took early control of the match but Big E hit a spin kick to reverse the momentum. He planted Bryan with a Spear through the middle rope. Woods went for a jump when Rowan caught him with a steel step to disqualify the match. Rowan then planted E with the Iron Claw Chokeslam after which Bryan hit the Running Knee on Woods to put the tag champs down.

The camera then went to backstage as we spotted Roman Reigns enter the men's locker room and yell at Buddy Murphy, asking him to reveal the mystery attacker. Murphy did not want to reveal the name, but Reigns' attack on him forced Murphy to disclose that it was Rowan who did the misdeed. However, her said he was not sure whether Bryan was involved. The camera then zoomed into Bryan and Rowan, who stood in the ring as Smackdown came to an end.