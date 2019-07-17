WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: July 16, 2019

Plus, the women's tag team championships was also on the line after a long time while a rematch from Extreme Rules was the main event of the show which took place at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Check out the results from the show:

The first-ever Town Hall Meeting kicked off Smackdown Live as Shane McMahon asked the superstars to give a feedback on how the McMahon family have run the company over the years.

So, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Buddy Murphy, Apollo Crews and Andrade came out to give their opinion. The mic was cut off when Kofi Kingston was speaking. And Kevin Owens appeared from the back to hit a Stunner on Shane to close the opening segment.

A rematch from Extreme Rules was demanded by Cesaro against Aleister Black and Shane McMahon made that the opening contest of the night which Black controlled for the better part until Cesaro caught him with an uppercut followed by a Crossface. Black got out of it and sent Cesaro into the ring post to connect a flying knee followed by the Black Mass to secure another win.

Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan had a verbal encounter during Town Hall meeting to set up a singles contest between them. Morgan started the match with a Hurricanrana followed by a dropkick. Her quick moves continued until Charlotte caught her with a powerbomb. She quickly bridged into the Figure Eight to force her opponent to tap out. Morgan, however, promised to come back stronger before she left the ring.

Ember Moon got Women's Champion Bayley as her partner against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. These two attacked Moon and Bayley before the match but the champion planted Mandy with a backdrop. Ember got the tag and landed the Eclipse on Mandy as Bayley neutralized Sonya with a Bayley-to-belly suplex to pick up the win. Once the match was over, Bayley hinted to pick Moon as her Summerslam opponent for the Smackdown women's title.

Next up, the New Day came out to celebrate their championship win at Extreme Rules only to be interrupted by Daniel Bryan and Rowan. The crowd started to cheer the New Day and didn't let Bryan and Rowan speak. The heel duo were disgusted and chose to leave the ramp. Samoa Joe, Elias, and Randy Orton appeared on the ramp to set up the next match on the show.

It was a six-man tag team match with the lineup of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe, Elias and Randy Orton. An all-out brawl broke out inside the ring after Elias tried to break a pinfall attempt from Kofi on Orton. Woods went for dive outside the ring on Joe but got locked into the Coquina Clutch. Elias delivered a knee to E but Kofi neutralized him with a Trouble in Paradise. But Randy Orton soon caught him with an RKO to get the big win over the WWE Champion.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships were on the line on Smackdown as The IIconics received The Kabuki Warriors as the challengers. Sane delivered some quick moves to Royce before Billie and Asuka were tagged in. Asuka hit Billie with a kick as she decided to walk away from the match leading the referee to count out the champions. They retained the titles but received a beatdown from Asuka and Sane after the match.

A rematch took place on Smackdown between Andrade and Apollo Crews. Andrade pounced on Apollo before the match which gave him the upper-hand. He executed the double knees into the corner but got caught in a roll-up by Apollo to digest the pinfall loss.

Shane McMahon sanctioned a rematch between Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler in the Smackdown main event. Ziggler took early control by hitting a Fammesser followed by the spike DDT. Owens soon countered with a superkick and splash before Shane McMahon was out to distract. Owens soon kicked out of the Zig-zag and hit a Stunner on Ziggler only to find Shane pulling him out to disqualify the match. Owens hit Shane with another Stunner before running out of the ringside area. And before the show went off air, Shane remarked that Owens will have to pay for his actions.